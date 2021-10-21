FLORENCE — Kyler Murks threw two touchdown passes to Knute Wood and another to Noah Gregg, helping the Lions (9-0, 7-0 Class 4A, Region 8) beat Wilson 47-0 and set up a matchup of undefeated teams next week in Killen against Lauderdale County.
Maddox Harden returned a fumble for a touchdown and Seth Walton, Hunter Himber and Isaiah Thomas each ran for a touchdown for Class 4A, No. 6 Brooks, which had already locked up a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.
It’s the Lions’ third unbeaten mark in region play under coach Brad Black.
Murks completed 12 of 16 passes for 159 yards. Wood had six catches for 50 yards.
Wilson fell to 1-8 overall and 0-7 in the region. The Warriors complete their season next week against Colbert Heights.
• Mars Hill 64, Tharptown 13: Griffin Hanson threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and the Panthers (7-2, 6-0 Class 2A, Region 8) have won every region game for the past four seasons.
Aiden Kennedy, Damian Thompson, Jay Dobbs, Chandler Wilbanks, William Mann, Tanner Caudle and Jake McCluskey each scored a touchdown for Class 2A, No. 3 Mars Hill.
The Panthers will close their season next week at American Christian, one of the state’s top-ranked Class 4A teams.
The Panthers’ two losses this season were to 6A Jasper and 6A Cullman.
• Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14: TJ King returned a punt for a touchdown, Boots McCulloch caught a Gabe Amick pass for a score and McCulloch rushed for a touchdown to help Russellville complete a second consecutive unbeaten run through Class 5A, Region 8 opponents.
Conner Warhurst rushed for touchdowns of 4 and 62 yards. Nathan Brockway had a 2-yard TD run and Malachi Duncan had a 45-yard TD run for the Golden Tigers (8-1, 6-0), who are ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 5A and last week secured a No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
King’s punt return was 75 yards. McCulloch's touchdown catch was 38 yards and his TD run 11 yards.
Russellville will visit Madison Academy, one of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A, next week.
