SHEFFIELD — For the second year in a row, Hatton defeated Sheffield to earn a playoff spot.
Carson Reed ran for three touchdowns, Briley Kerby ran for two, and the Hornets downed the Bulldogs 38-24 on Friday.
“Hats off to those kids,” Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. “They battled all year, through the ups and the downs, the trials and the tribulations. They’re a resilient group.”
Hatton (5-4, 3-3 Class 2A, Region 8), which hosts Clements on Thursday in its regular-season finale, will be a No. 4 seed in the playoffs and travel to Spring Garden in the first round.
The Hornets need one win to clinch just their sixth winning season in 20 years.
“Nobody gave us a chance this year, but we proved them all wrong," said offensive lineman Aiden Smith, one of just two seniors on the Hornets. “Having two seniors is rough, so I felt it was important for the younger guys to see me believe."
The Hornets lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad, which beat Sheffield 56-6 last year to clinch a playoff spot. Hatton, with a 27-14 first-round playoff loss at Aliceville, finished 5-6.
“You always want to say you believe in your kids, but the truth is with how young we were and the schedule we faced, I didn’t know if we could get it done,” Bowling said. “What that group of kids and coaches accomplished, it has me almost speechless.”
Sheffield quarterback Skyler Johnston threw three touchdowns of 24 yards to Antonio Perry, 43 yards to Devin Doss and 59 yards to Damarion Vaughn. The Bulldogs also added a 28 field goal. Hatton led 14-3 at halftime and 22-10 after three quarters.
“I’m not much into moral victories. We had an objective and we didn’t get it done,” first-year Sheffield coach Harold Wisdom said. “I’m most disappointed for the seniors because we’ll get a chance to compete for the playoffs next year. They were a great group to coach though and I think they set us up for great success in the future.”
