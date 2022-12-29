TUSCUMBIA — Any chance Mars Hill could top the thrill and drama of Tuesday’s semifinal game?
Apparently a pretty good one.
The night after overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit, the Panthers defeated Deshler 81-78 in double overtime in the championship of the Bracy Invitational on Wednesday.
After some celebration, the Panthers looked as exhausted as any team playing four games in three days.
“I think I’m gonna take the next year off,” Mars Hill guard Hugh Hargett said. “I’m exhausted.”
Rightfully so.
It appeared as if Mars Hill (11-3) had the game sealed on multiple occasions. It had a two-point lead with five seconds left in regulation and a foul to give.
When the Panthers fouled to try to stop Deshler from getting a potential game-winning 3-pointer off, it was called an intentional foul.
Deshler’s Kahlil Bland made both free throws to send the game to overtime.
In a similar situation at the end of the first overtime, Bland won a loose ball and tied the game at the buzzer. The Tigers (12-2) got two looks to send the game to a third, but missed both.
In the middle of all the diving bodies, dramatic shots and timeouts that dragged the game out over two hours was free throw make after free throw make from the Panthers. That gave them just enough cushion to hang on — barely.
“After they make those shots you just gotta keep playing,” said Carson Thrasher, who led Mars Hill with 21 points. “Keep answering. They made the shots, good for them. Those are tough shots.”
Hargett scored 15 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, and Jay Grant added 13. For Deshler, KJ Anderson scored 25 points — 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and Dadrian Sanders had 21.
Deshler, which lost the final of the Bracy Invitational last year, found itself in the same situation on its home floor. Wednesday’s game was better than could have been advertised.
“I’ve been coaching 20 years,” Mars Hill coach Jim South said. “I’ve had some good ones and this one’s up there as far as great high school basketball games.”
The Mars Hill players walked out of the locker room after most fans had cleared the building to some applause from their parents and friends. The next stop was probably an ice bath or a mattress. They had the modest-but-meaningful trophy alongside them, however.
“(This tournament) tests how hard we can play in tired moments,” Thrasher said. “It really tests how far we can go (this season).”
South should give his team a few days off. But it is still December, which means a lot more meaningful basketball to go.
“We had a tough road to get here. We had to use a lot of energy,” South said. “It’s just unbelievable heart, determination. I can’t say enough about this team. … I hope it keeps us motivated.”
