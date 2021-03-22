INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama's deft outside touch has the Crimson Tide feeling pretty sweet these days.
As in Sweet 16.
Alabama, with Monday's 96-77 victory over Maryland, moved into the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.
It's the first regional semifinal for Nate Oats, the second-year coach who made Buffalo a must-watch team before moving up to the Southeastern Conference.
That's hardly a coaching resume to rival Nick Saban's, but Oats is building a hoops culture in football-mad Tuscaloosa.
The second-seeded Crimson Tide (26-6) will play 11th-seeded UCLA on Saturday in the East Region semifinals.
Alabama, the nation's leading 3-point shooting team, has won eight straight.
Jaden Shackelford was 5-of-8 on 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for the Tide. John Petty followed with 20.
Alabama had three others score in double figures. Jahvon Quinerly finished with 14 points, Alex Reese 13 and Joshua Primo 10.
The Crimson Tide drained 16 of 33 3-pointers, shot 53 percent overall and outrebounded Maryland 40-19. The 16 3s are the most Alabama has made in an NCAA tournament game.
Aaron Wiggins totaled 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting for the Terrapins (17-14). Eric Ayala scored 13, Donta Scott added 12 and Darryl Morsell had 10.
The Crimson Tide also broke a school record for 3-pointers in a season. Alabama has made 341 3-pointers this season, snapping last year's mark of 334.
Alabama, with 26 wins, is one victory shy of tying the school record set by the 27-8 2002 team. (The 1987 Tide went 28-5 on the court but was officially 14-17 after NCAA sanctions.)
Alabama has now reached the Sweet 16 eight times, though it has advanced to the Elite Eight just once. In 2004, the Tide fell 87-71 in the Phoenix Regional championship to eventual national champion Connecticut.
On Monday, the Tide scored nine straight first-half points to take the lead. Reese's 3-pointer with 9½ minutes left snapped a 22-22 tie. Over the next 2½ minutes, Petty hit a jumper, Shackelford drained two free throws and Reese added a layup to give Alabama a nine-point advantage.
Up eight at halftime, the Tide turned it into a rout quickly, opening the second half with a 19-4 run.
Alabama capped it with four straight 3-pointers, two by Petty and two by Shackelford, and led 65-42.
Quinerly has averaged a Tide-best 15 points per game and Shackelford 14.9 points per game during Alabama's eight-game win streak.
SEC player of the year Herbert Jones, saddled with foul trouble, scored just six points Monday. He played just 17 minutes. Jones had scored in double figures in five of Alabama's last six games, reaching 20 points in two of the last three.
The Tide was facing a former teammate Monday, too.
Maryland forward Galin Smith played three seasons at Alabama before going to the Terrapins last summer as a graduate transfer.
Smith played in 94 games with 20 starts in three seasons at Alabama. He had two points in four minutes of playing time Monday.
Maryland was seeking its 15th Sweet 16 berth, though the Terrapins have gone just once (2016) in the last 18 years.
