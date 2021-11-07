HOW YOU CAN HELP
Thanksgiving Food Drives: The Neighborhood Christian Center in Decatur and Feeding Families of Alabama in Hartselle are collecting food to distribute for Thanksgiving.
The NCC needs donations of canned green beans, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, boxed potatoes, jiffy cornbread mix and brownie mix. Drop off donations at the 619 Bank St. N.E., Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will pack and deliver the boxes on Nov. 23 and 24 at Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar St. S.W., Decatur.
Feeding Families of Alabama needs flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt, pepper, spices, gravy mixes, cake mixes, coffee, creamer and tea. Drop off donations at Mount Tabor Church, 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
Stuff-A-Truck Food Drive: Drop off donations of non-perishable food items to the Stuff-A-Truck food drive at First National Bank, corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens, on Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The donations will go to Limestone County Churches Involved.
Hands Across Decatur: The organization focused on the homeless community needs regular volunteers on Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, to help with distribution, and on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., to serve food and clean-up. Contact 256-686-4423.
Holiday Assistance for Teens and Children: The Volunteer Center of Morgan County needs help providing gifts for more than 1,000 youth this holiday season. Needs for the Teen Christmas Assistance program include monetary donations and volunteers to shop for the teens. For the Holiday Hope Chest project, the center needs individuals to fill shoeboxes with gifts. Call 256-355-8628.
Winter Drive: The Decatur-based Quality of Life Care Team is collecting winter items for homeless individuals. Needed items include tarps, baby wipes, socks, blankets, small propane tanks, deodorant, gloves, men’s boxes and water flavor packets. Donation bins are at The Brick Deli on Moulton Street, Josie’s on Second Avenue and Cross-Eyed Owl on First Avenue.
HOW TO GET HELP
Thanksgiving Meal Boxes: Individuals in need of food for Thanksgiving can contact the Neighborhood Christian Center at 256-351-7633. The boxes include canned green beans, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, boxed potatoes, jiffy cornbread mix and brownie mix.
Turkeys and Food Boxes: An Athens church and outreach organization will distribute 150 free turkeys and food boxes to individuals in need for Thanksgiving. Women Empowering Women in Alabama and FreshWind Christian Fellowship partnered for the giveaway taking place Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. To receive a ticket for a box, call 256-233-5995 or stop by 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, Monday to Friday, 3-5 p.m. There is a limit of one ticket per household.
—Submitting information: To have volunteer or donation needs included in this listing, email the information along with a contact name and telephone number to gooddeeds@decaturdaily.com.
