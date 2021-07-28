FLORENCE — Howard Eugene May, 86 of Florence, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 after a brief illness. Howard was retired from Reynolds, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Petersville Church of Christ. He frequently enjoyed having breakfast at Haddock’s with his breakfast buddies. He enjoyed working on his farm and spent countless hours in the hayfield, bush hogging and raising cattle. God and family were very important to him. He loved attending his grandchildren’s ball games, safe tractor driving competitions and anything that involved the grandchildren.
Visitation will be today, July 28, 2021 at Petersville Church of Christ from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following with Garry Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Mr. May was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Pearl (Hanback) May and a brother, Paul May. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Hipps May, Florence; son, Brent May (Leigh-Ann), Florence; daughter, Sherry May Pannell (Garry), Florence; sister, Sara Danley, Killen; grandchildren, Joshua Pannell, Carson May, and Chloe May, all of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Carson May, Joshua Pannell, Kenneth May, Doug Danley, Tim May, and Larry Hipps. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders of Petersville Church of Christ, Charles Watkins, Gary Crow, Cecil Myrick, Jr. and J.D. Moomaw.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
