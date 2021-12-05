FLORENCE — Pape Cisse, decked out in his North Alabama men’s basketball warmup suit, was strolling across the gym floor toward the exit at Flowers Hall when he received a phone call.
It was a quick conversation. Cisse, known for his bright and upbeat personality amongst his teammates, laughed and asked whoever was on the other side where they were and turned around before walking the other way toward the team’s locker room.
The freshman forward re-emerged moments later dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, a pair of sneakers in one hand and a larger speaker in the other. Music filled the gym.
Despite scoring a career-high 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench in UNA’s win over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday, Cisse decided he needed some extra work. The shots went up. Deraje Agbaosi, a fellow freshman forward, joined him.
“I want to take more midrange shots and after the game, I said since I missed some, let me get a couple more in before I leave the gym,” Cisse said a couple of days later.
It’s something that has UNA excited about what Cisse has the chance to bring not only this year's team, which has its sights set on another trip to the ASUN tournament final after falling four points short to Liberty last year, but also after that.
Recently, head coach Tony Pujol — Coach P, as Cisse refers to him — compared the forward to an iceberg, where much of what actually makes it up is below the surface of the water.
“You’re only seeing 20% of it,” Pujol said. “His ceiling is so high. I think his best years are ahead of him.”
There are days when Cisse and assistant coach Ahmad Smith will work out early in the mornings, usually no later than 6 a.m. And if there are any questions, it’s not uncommon for Cisse to seek answers out from one of the coaches or players like Isaac Chatman.
He’s eager to learn.
“I love basketball so much,” Cisse said.
--
‘Nothing like back home’
Basketball wasn’t always the sport Pape Cisse (pronounced Pop See-say) had an interest in, nor did he always realize it would take him across the globe from Senegal to California to Florida and Alabama.
Growing up in Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, the West African country situated along the Atlantic coast, soccer was. The Senegalese men’s national team is often a fixture in the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup tournaments. It remains one of only three African teams to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.
“No. 1 always,” Cisse laughed. “When you’re a kid, before you even ask for it, you’re going to get a soccer ball and you’re going to be happy about it.”
But his uncle had played basketball and introduced him to the sport. And before Cisse even began to play in any kind of organized fashion, he learned to how dribble, go in between the legs and behind his back. He learned about traveling and double dribbles. The basics.
He was hooked. Soon, it was all Cisse wanted to focus on. And it didn’t take long for him to catch the attention of local talent evaluators.
With the help of Selle Hann, who is now an assistant at Life University in Marietta, Georgia, Cisse made the move to the United States when he was 13.
He landed first in Anaheim, California, where he spent his eighth through 11th grade at Fairmont Prep before transferring to Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, for his senior season due to California’s COVID policies.
CPCA is a place Cisse credits for helping him develop his skills as he grew to 6-foot-10.
“(Hann is) always trying to find the best talent back home to help them fulfill their dreams and I was one of them,” Cisse said. “And even how, he helps.”
For Cisse, the move was both an exciting and terrifying one. He had never been away long from his parents, let alone from home. But even when he was just entering his teenage years, he knew it was something he had to try. It was an opportunity he didn’t want to pass up.
Still, the adjustment, at least early on, was a tough one.
“When I got here, I realized it was nothing like back home,” Cisse said. “I missed my parents. I haven’t been back home since.”
Cisse, 19, said there have been opportunities for him to return since he made the move, but he’s always opted to stay. He’s here for a reason, well two — to learn and to better his basketball game. COVID prevented him from trying to travel last year.
Aside from the distance, there were other obstacles.
Cisse didn’t speak English, which made things, especially school, difficult at times. It’s now his fifth language. He also speaks Wolof and Lebu — a pair of Senegalese languages — French and a little bit of Arabic. So to help Cisse, Hann and his wife, Shirley, made him work through any difficulties he had. As he put it, they didn’t let him try to take an easy way out.
It took him about four months to grasp English.
There were also some cultural and environmental differences going from Africa to a smaller city in Southern California.
“Dakar is kind of like (Los Angeles),” Cisse said. “It’s a busy town. It’s the capital, so it’s busy and when I came here, I couldn’t speak English. That was tough. I had to learn it as fast as I can even to do schoolwork.
“At the beginning, I had a couple of friends, of course, I had my teammates, and they tried to get under my skin to get me to speak. I was a little bit shy because I was in a place I had never been.”
--
‘That’s pretty special’
Shy is not a word Cisse’s current UNA teammates would use to describe him.
“Pape is a unique individual,” Chatman said. “Meeting him for the first time, he always has a lot to say. But he’s a hard worker. Once he sets his mind to something, he’s going to do it.”
Naturally, basketball is often a topic of argument or conversation. It depends on who you ask.
Cisse particularly enjoys talking about LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant for what they’re able to do on the court and how they impact the game in different ways.
It’s not uncommon to see Cisse constantly talking during practice, whether he’s running through drills or plays or standing on the sideline waiting for his turn.
Part of the reason Cisse chose UNA was not only for the coaching staff — he said he enjoys its willingness to be honest, both positively and critically — was for the players the Lions had and brought in.
“Pape will tell you,” Pujol said. “He credits a lot of people in our organization for his opportunities out there. Not just coaches, but players, guys who have mentored him.”
All the freshmen live in the same door and rag on one another whenever the get the chance. They hang out all the time. Agbaosi is Cisse’s roommate. Cisse mentioned Daniel Ortiz, who tossed Cisse an alley-oop in the win over Mississippi Valley State that send the bench into a frenzy, was more excited than he was after the play.
But there are also the veterans like Chatman, Jamari Blackmon, Payton Youngblood, C.J. Brim and others who are willing to assist him out. During his press conference after Wednesday’s win, Cisse unprovoked spoke about how much Chatman has helped.
“If I need something for example, Isaac Chatman, if it’s midnight, ‘Hey bro, I’m hungry. I need a ride,’” Cisse said. “He’ll leave his place and be there in five minutes to pick me up, get me food and take me back. I’ve got guys who really take care of me.”
“The fun part is they’re not the same age as me, but they’re my leaders and my veterans and they’re still doing those things for me, and I think that’s pretty special.”
And it something they’re more than willing to do. Always pay it forward.
“It’s just been little things (I help him with),” Chatman said. “Understanding the pace of the game, what happens during the game, change of assignments. I’m always the first one he comes up to and asks, ‘What should I do if this happens?’ And I just sit down and explain it to him.
“Growing up, someone did that for me and now I get to be that for someone else, so I enjoy it.”
--
‘Exceeding our expectations’
What Cisse can be is always an interesting question.
As Pujol said, the coach believes the forward hasn’t even begun to scratch what his potential can be.
When Cisse signed with UNA in July, Pujol saw a player that can eventually become a stretch 5 for the Lions, someone who can only control the paint, but also take the ball outside if he needs to. During his prep career, Cisse also showed an ability to take the ball up the floor.
More importantly, Cisse is a player who has won at the places he’s been. He helped lead CPCA to a Sunshine Independent Athletic Association championship in his only season.
“He’s an amazing athlete,” said Blackmon, one of the team’s senior guards. “He’s just growing and getting more comfortable as the season goes and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Through UNA’s seven games, Cisse has averaged 4.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while averaging a little more than 12 minutes of floor time. He’ll have a chance to add to those numbers when the Lions (4-3) take on Carver (0-8) at 2 p.m. today.
Before the preseason began, Youngblood and Blackmon mentioned Cisse as a player they were eager to see in live games. When asked if he’s been surprised to see the way Cisse has played so far, Blackmon said he wasn’t.
“Kinda expected him to come in and make an impact right off the rip and if anything, he’s exceeding our expectations,” Blackmon said.
And Cisse? Well, he just wants to continue to grow his game to help the team win. In any way possible.
“On the court, I want to be able to multi-task,” Cisse said. “I want to play inside-out. I trying to double up my game like playing post-up, midrange and eventually shooting 3s. I want to shoot with efficiency. I don’t want to just shoot, shoot, shoot. … A lot of people don’t care about those things, but those things matter through everything.
“… Also here, the coaches here want to make sure if you’re good at something, not to waste it.”
