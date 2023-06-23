After two years and more than 1,000 hours of research at the Library of Congress, Morgan County Archives, Duke University, Asbury University and in newspaper archives, Jimmy Yarbrough compiled a book dedicated to the longest running camp meeting in Alabama — the Hartselle Camp Meeting.

View our Print Replica

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.