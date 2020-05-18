ATHENS — James Hand will be the interim fire chief upon the retirement of Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton, Mayor Ronnie Marks said today.
Thornton is retiring at the end of the month.
Hand is starting his 19th year with the department. He has served as a firefighter, driver and inspector, and has been fire marshal for the last seven years.
“We have a great department, and we want to continue to improve and provide the best services we possibly can,” Hand said in a release. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve in the interim position.”
Marks said the city plans to open the application process for chief in July. By state law, the Athens City Council makes the decision on a fire chief. The council will have to confirm the position in November since this is a municipal election year. The council confirms several positions, such as fire chief, the November following a municipal election.
