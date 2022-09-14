FLORENCE — Zakobe Shoulders doesn’t think about it often, but when he does — or when asked — he tries not to make it a big deal. The North Alabama defensive tackle speaks about that summer day and the subsequent weeks that followed matter-of-factly.
Time has offered a chance for his body to heal. The redshirt sophomore is among the Lions’ defensive leaders heading into Saturday’s matchup at No. 9 Chattanooga. But the scars on his hands, usually covered by gloves on gameday, and on his arms and legs, tell a different story.
That 2019 summer day could have ended so much worse.
“It was probably the scariest (situation I’ve been in),” Shoulders, 22, said Tuesday. “It was like near-death.”
Had it not been for some quick thinking, and some quick reactions, that might have been the outcome.
It was around the Fourth of July between Shoulders’ senior year at Tanner and his freshman season at Olivet Nazarene University when he and three friends decided to drive around Athens. Among those in the car was Liberty receiver CJ Yarbrough. The plan was to light some fireworks. But one of the other passengers lit one while they were still in the car and when he went to throw it out the window, things went awry.
The firework ricocheted back in and began setting off the others inside. The car crashed.
“We had to get out of the car,” Shoulders recalled. “Luckily, the window was down and we jumped out of the window, and then ran like a street over. They took us to the hospital and from there, we went to UAB (Hospital).”
By the time he arrived in Birmingham, Shoulders was so badly burned he required multiple skin grafts to repair the damage the fireworks had done. His left arm — from the forearm up to near the shoulder — got the worst of it. Both hands had been injured, too.
In all, Shoulders figured he spent around 3½ weeks at UAB. Months of rehab and therapy, to make sure he didn’t lose any range of motion, followed. Shoulders figured the grueling nature of those exercises was worse than the skin grafts. There was also the fact that he had to wear long sleeves. The new skin couldn’t be directly exposed to sunlight for long periods of time.
Football, it seemed, was a long way away.
“Honestly, that’s when I first questioned it,” Shoulders said. “I was wondering if I was going to be able to play. But after a while, the doctor said I could. That kind of sent some relief.”
Shoulders ended up appearing in nine games during his freshman season at Olivet Nazarene in 2019 before he decided to transfer to UNA that winter. After redshirting during the 2020 COVID-19 season, Shoulders played in 11 games last year in a reserve role. He finished with nine tackles.
Through the first two weeks this season, Shoulders is tied for team lead in tackles (11), second in tackles for loss (2) and has half a sack.
Some solid numbers for a 5-foot-9, 297-pound defensive tackle. Indiana State’s starting offensive linemen were all at least 6-2, 300 pounds. Virginia-Wise’s were also at least 6-2, 290 pounds.
“(Shoulders’ height) goes right over my head,” defensive line coach Cordell Upshaw said with a laugh. “I don’t pay any attention to that at all. At the end of the day, from a technique standpoint to how he works every day, he does those things at a high level. So, I don’t really care about his height by any means. He gets some great leverage. We talk about low man wins.
“… And he’s dependable. We don’t have to worry about him having too many busted assignments or mental busts.”
It doesn’t bother Shoulders much either. Genetics are genetics. He usually finds a way around it.
“I think the biggest thing is when you don’t have prototypical size is you have to do a lot of other things,” Shoulders said. “I watch a lot of film to pick up on tendencies — stuff that can give me an advantage. Things like awareness, ball get-off and hand placement. All I can say is being short helps me to recreate the line of scrimmage.”
He isn’t opposed to being vocal when needed, either.
Shoulders just doesn’t want to make a big deal about it.
“I’m locked in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.