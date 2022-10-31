FLORENCE — Bobby Wallace is familiar with the feeling.
How sometimes, no matter the expectations or aspirations, not everything has a happy ending. It’s just the way it goes.
Wallace had won three straight Division II national titles at North Alabama in the mid-1990s — still the only program to accomplish the feat — and turned it into an opportunity to build Temple’s program in Philadelphia. The Owls were coming off of nine losing records in their last 10 seasons.
It didn’t work out as planned.
During his eight-year stint at Temple, Wallace’s teams never won more than four games. In his final season, the Owls went 0-11. Worn out, Wallace stepped down in 2005 before returning the next year to West Alabama and a second stint at UNA in 2012.
So when he hung up the phone with Chris Willis on Sunday, he understood what Willis was going through.
The two have been close since Wallace returned to Florence and Willis served as his defensive coordinator with the Willis succeeding Wallace as coach of the Lions in 2017.
Willis was relieved of his coaching duties Sunday in the midst of a 1-7 season, the program’s first as a full Division I member. He had two years left on his contract and is four years from being fully vested in the retirement system in Alabama.
The move came less than 24 hours after the Lions’ 64-29 loss at Central Arkansas.
“(He was) frustrated, but understood,” Wallace said. “He has nothing bad to say about UNA or the leadership there. I think he knew it was coming. Sometimes, you just have to make a change. I went through the same thing at Temple.
“When you lose, it wears on you. It’s real easy to win all the time, but when you’re losing each week, it takes a toll on you as the head coach, the other coaches and the players.”
UNA athletic director Josh Looney said in a press release the school will immediately begin a national search for a replacement. In the meantime, first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Held takes over as the interim coach and will oversee the Lions’ preparations for the final three games.
UNA hosts Austin Peay on Saturday with another home game against Tennessee Tech and a road matchup at Memphis to close the schedule.
UNA said Held and Looney were not available for comment after the decision, but they are set to answer questions after Monday’s practice. Willis did not return a message left by the TimesDaily.
“Coach Willis led North Alabama football with high character and integrity during the most unique time in our program’s proud history,” Looney said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the positive impact Chris has made on campus, in the community and with thousands of student-athletes during his 21 seasons on the football staff.”
Will Evans was among those athletes.
The former linebacker played for Willis from 2017 — the program’s final year in Division II — to 2021, through the four-year transition. He appreciated Willis for his support and optimism. One of his favorite memories was watching his former coach celebrate with players after UNA’s first Division I win at Southern Utah in 2018.
Evans, like past and present Lions, heard some of the rumblings before the news was officially announced. He believed UNA would at least wait until the end of the season to make a decision. But more than anything, Evans said he was grateful Willis “took a chance on a kid from small-town Haleyville, Alabama.”
He saw Willis’ kids grow up and the coach’s three sons, the players.
“He was strictly a players’ coach,” Evans said. “He had a great relationship, not with just me, but with all my teammates. He took care of his players under the circumstances we were in with the transition. Everybody who was in that locker room knew it was going to be tough and it was going to be a grind.
“Willis did a great job of saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re going to try to get through this together.’ I think he did a great job of that.”
Unfortunately for UNA it just didn’t translate into many wins.
After going 5-5 in his first year in 2017 and 7-3 in 2018 against a mixed Division I and II schedule, the Lions haven’t had a winning season. They went 4-7 in 2019, 0-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 3-8 last year.
UNA is currently on a six-game losing streak, highlighted by a defense that’s given up at least 40 points and nearly 450 yards during that stretch.
Willis finished his fifth-plus-year tenure with a 20-34 record.
But there have been other issues outside Willis’ control. A lack of postseason eligibility didn't help. The Lions still play at Braly Stadium, which is an old high school structure at best. They don’t have a dedicated practice field or facility, instead using the soccer turf. The locker room just received its first update since 1984. Overall, there isn’t much to show or sell recruits on.
“I hate it for Chris,” Wallace said. “He did a great job for me and did a good job the time he was there. He just had a tough go making that transition and we knew it would be. … Unfortunately, he had that job.”
And now, UNA is looking for the 11th coach in its history.
Not everything has a happy ending.
“I am so appreciative of the hard work our current staff and student-athletes have put into this season,” part of Willis’ statement said.” Even though I won’t be there when you finish the season, I will forever be your biggest fan and rooting for you.
“Fans, alumni and friends who have supported me behind the scenes, thank you for your loyalty. Our family bleeds purple and wishes the Lion family nothing but the best.”
