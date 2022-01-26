Mary Archer, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Charles Ashley, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Donald Maxwell, 1 p.m., Ludlam Funeral Home

Bishop Owens Jr., 11 a.m., Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, Sheffield

Christopher Roden, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Johnnie Washington, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

