MOUNT HOPE — Jimmy Stevens Shields, 70, died March 29, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Hickory Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Mount Hope. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.