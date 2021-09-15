When your home state is prominent in the headlines, it’s usually not a good thing.
Tell me about it: I live in Texas.
Texas’ current notoriety derives from its recent passage of three bad laws: Senate Bill 1, Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 1927. Collectively, they mean: less voting, less reproductive freedom and more guns.
These laws reflect unfavorably on Texas, but in defense of my state — my family moved here in the 1840s — do note that similar laws have been proposed and implemented in many other states, as well. And while this law-making mischief is mostly homegrown, Texans don’t hold a monopoly on legislative malfeasance.
In fact, Texas bestows enormous power on its lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, who was a primary driver behind these laws. He was born in Baltimore. The third-most-prominent statewide office belongs to Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has vowed to defend these laws. He was born in North Dakota.
SB 1: This is another of those election laws that many red states are trying to implement based on the persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Among other provisions, it puts an end to drive-thru or 24-hour voting.
During the pandemic, Harris County (Houston) discovered that it could facilitate voting by making those options available. For Republicans, alas, many who used these methods turned out to be voters of color. So SB 1 puts an end to that, even though there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Texas or elsewhere.
SB 8: This law bans abortions in Texas after about six weeks, a clear violation of the constitutional right established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. According to a 2018 Quinnipiac poll, 62% of Texans support Roe v. Wade.
No exceptions
SB 8 makes no exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest. Not to worry: Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he is going to “eliminate all rapists” from Texas.
HB 1927: This law says that just about anyone in Texas can carry a gun just about anywhere. No license is required, nor is training or any demonstration of proficiency. Like SB 8, this law does not reflect the wishes of most Texans. In May a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll found that 59% oppose unlicensed carry, and 46% favor more strict gun laws. So much for the will of the people.
SB 1, SB 8 and HB 1927 are bad in their individual ways. Taken together they create and encourage an extremely un-American and dangerous mindset.
For example, SB 1 increases the powers of so-called poll watchers, while increasing penalties for violations by elections officials.
SB 8 contains an unprecedented provision that confers responsibility for its enforcement on private citizens, who are empowered to collect $10,000 plus court costs for suing anyone remotely connected to an illegal abortion in Texas, which now is nearly all of them.
And supporters of HB 1927 like to talk about more freedom to carry guns in public in terms of personal protection. But when you see tough-looking men in camouflage brandishing military-style semi-automatic weapons at rallies and protests, you know that they are not thinking about protecting themselves. They’re projecting power, coercion and intimidation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.