F.8.9.23 Johnny White.jpg
Buy Now

TUSCUMBIA — 10/18/1936 - 07/31/2023 — Johnny Keyes White, 86, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away peacefully July 31, 2023, at home surrounded by his daughters. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Barrett Long will be officiating. There will be a visitation at 1:00 at the church and committal service at Oakwood Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.