TUSCUMBIA — 10/18/1936 - 07/31/2023 — Johnny Keyes White, 86, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away peacefully July 31, 2023, at home surrounded by his daughters. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Barrett Long will be officiating. There will be a visitation at 1:00 at the church and committal service at Oakwood Cemetery.
Johnny was born in Taylorsville, Mississippi on October 18, 1936, to Ever C Ainsworth White and William Cleo White, Sr. and was the oldest of seven children. He graduated from Taylorsville High School, then attended Jones Junior College, Ole Miss and eventually graduating from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama where he received his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. He and his wife moved to Tuscumbia in 1963 where he worked for Mitchell’s Drugstore and later bought it and spent many hours enjoying his chosen profession.
Johnny enjoyed playing football and running track in high school. He was voted most courteous in his senior class. That personality carried into his adulthood where his respect for his customers and friends were very evident. Johnny and Joyce joined First Baptist Church when they moved to Tuscumbia in 1963 where Johnny served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher to teenage boys. Johnny and his family enjoyed spending time on the lake and boating as their three girls were growing up. He enjoyed having his extended family visit the lake and instilled the love of boating to them. Yet, his true love was working as a pharmacist and being owner of White’s Drugs in Tuscumbia. He truly had a lifelong passion for running his drugstore and taking care of all his patients’ needs. He kept his pharmacy license active for almost 60 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Carmichael, Pamela Joyce White, and Sharon Weltlich (Steve); his grandchildren, Cothran Carmichael, Laurence Carmichael, Jr. (Emily Rose), Stephen Weltlich, Jr. (Caroline), Emily-Keyes Weltlich, and William Weltlich; his siblings, Elizabeth Allen, Jimmy Don White (JoAnn), Betty Jo Hollingsworth (David), Pat McCallum, William Cleo White, Jr. (Mary John), and Lynn White (Andy); his in-laws, Glaniece Roberts and Helen McCarty; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce McCarty White; his son-in-law, Dr. Larry Carmichael; his parents and parents-in-law; his sister, Faye McCallum; in-laws, JC Allen, Edsel McCarty (Ada), Emmett Earl McCarty (Jeanette), Melton McCarty and Charles Roberts.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 203 North Dickson Street, Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674.
