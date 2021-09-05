It was a few days before Christmas in 2019 and Sundance Wicks was making the drive from Kansas City, Missouri, to Rapid City, South Dakota, to spend the holiday with his parents.
It should have been a relatively relaxing trip. Basketball season wasn’t set to resume until the end of the month. But as he made the 12-hour drive one way, Wicks found himself lost in his thoughts.
It hadn’t been a good afternoon.
Missouri Western State had just lost 87-75 at Rockhurst University to drop the Griffins to 4-7 on the season. And Wicks, in his second year as the men’s basketball coach, didn’t believe his team was where it needed to be.
Missouri Western had won 12 games his first season, a six-win improvement from the year before, but early on in 2019, Wicks hadn’t seen the development and growth he expected. There were double-digit losses, others in overtime and some close ones.
It was frustrating and Wicks admits he felt like he was in a bad spot mentally trying to figure out how to make things work.
But as he was going over things on the drive to South Dakota, Wicks noticed a text message from his athletic director. Josh Looney offered some positive words and let him know that he was the right person for the job, even if the recent results weren’t so good.
“Hey man, head up,” Wicks recounted the text message saying. “We’re in this together. You don’t see it, but I see it. It’s right there. It’s coming around the corner and it’s going to happen sooner than you realize. So don’t stop fighting. Don’t stop doing what you’re doing. Just know, I got your back. There’s a reason I brought you here. I knew this wasn’t going to be easy, but this is what we’re here for. Just keep fighting.”
It’s something that’s stuck with the coach even today even though the two no longer work in the same building. Wicks is now an assistant coach at Wyoming.
Looney, meanwhile, is just a few days into his new job as athletic director at North Alabama. His first day on the job was on Wednesday.
That personal touch is part of the reason why Wicks believes Looney, whom he called a calculated and a transformational leader, will be a great fit in Florence.
Looney is someone who not only can talk the talk, so to speak, but can walk the walk.
Wicks saw it firsthand, both in the large-scale projects and in the little details at Missouri Western, just like the aforementioned text message.
Plenty of athletic directors will reach out when a program is winning, Wicks said. There aren’t many who will do the same when it’s losing. That meant a lot.
Missouri Western finished that year 18-14 — its first winning season since 2009-10 — after getting knocked out of its conference tournament by then-Division II No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.
“When you’re in that dark space and in the valley, and you’re wondering if this is going to happen, and your AD gives you that vote of confidence from a human standpoint,” Wicks said, “reminding you why he hired you, reminding you why you’re here and he’s here with you, those moments are invaluable to programs, to coaches.
"That’s who Josh is. That told me everything I needed to know about Dr. Josh Looney.”
--
A go-getter
When UNA announced Looney as its next athletic director, university President Ken Kitts described Looney as “the complete package,” citing his experience in fundraising, compliance, game-day operations, facility management and personnel matters.
Those who know Looney — either personally or professionally — all use the same kind of adjectives: go-getter, energetic, communicative, innovative, hard-working, efficient to list a few.
Many of those same characteristics were evident, they say, before Looney even began to reach leadership roles with the NCAA, or at East Stroudsburg or Missouri Western, the last two as athletic director.
You can go back to when he was in his late teens to early 20s in Topeka, Kansas, where Looney spent four years playing football at Division II Washburn University.
“Josh was very charismatic, a great leader in the locker room,” said Grant Gould, who was part of Washburn's 2002 incoming class with Looney. “Even as a freshman coming in, that showed early.”
As with any football team, there are bound to be big personalities and quirks. Washburn wasn’t any different.
Looney was part of a linebacking corps — that also included Terell Cobb, Mike Gonzalez and Gould — that became known as the Law Firm.
It began as a playful joke among teammates after a promotional photoshoot for the athletic department, but quickly turned into a fitting name. The group was loud, physical and competitive, often vying to see who could land the biggest hit or rack up the most tackles.
The four also made sure to take care of their own.
“You saw Josh’s heart there and I’m not surprised by the work that he’s doing now,” Cobb said. “He was the guy who was willing to take on blockers for other people to let other guys make big tackles. He was also the guy who would check in with different guys throughout the week.
"He was always smiling. That’s the kind of guy he was and still is.”
In four years, Looney finished with 227 career tackles. More importantly, as his then-linebacker coach Cooper Harris said, he helped set the foundation for the program’s success. Prior to 2002, Washburn had 38 wins in its history.
From 2002 to 2005, the Ichabods went 25-24. They were 8-4 in Looney's junior season and 9-3 with a conference championship the next year.
“He was a great team player,” said Chris Brown, who served as Looney’s defensive coordinator at Washburn, and is now the head coach at Fort Hays State. “He was one of the kids you just enjoyed coaching. You didn’t have to worry about him. He didn’t get into trouble. He was there for his teammates, put extra time in in the weight room, extra reps after practice. If you get a teammate like him, your team would be really, really good.
“He was always one of those guys who did what he was supposed to do," Brown added. "He always did well in the classroom. He was always at practice on time. He was strait-laced. There’s no dirt on him. He’s a go-getter. When he set his mind to something, he got it done.”
Longtime NBA executive Pat Williams noticed that right away, too.
Looney joined the Orlando Magic for a year-long internship in 2005, and Williams — the team’s senior vice president at the time — was attempting to write a book, but he had fallen behind.
One of the first tasks Williams assigned the new college grad was to help him set up interviews and do research for a book that ended up being “Coaching Your Kids to Be Leaders.” Williams couldn’t help but come away impressed.
“He attacked it like Pac-Man and I could tell he was a cut above even then as a 22-year-old out of college,” said Williams, whose NBA front-office career spanned from 1969 to 2019, included five trips to the NBA Finals with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic, a 1983 NBA title, and successful draft picks like Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.
“He was efficient, he was capable, he had a wonderful manner about him. He jumped out at you right away.”
That’s what made Williams’ phone call to his own friend, then-Kansas City Chiefs President Carl Peterson, such an easy one when Looney’s internship was over and Looney applied for a public relations role with the NFL franchise.
Looney worked for the Chiefs until he left for a job with the NCAA in 2012.
“I said, ‘Carl you need to get this guy. You’re going to be extremely pleased,’” Williams remembers telling Peterson. “And Josh has made me look good. When you stick your neck out like that with an old sports friend, you want to make sure you hit the right chord.
"Carl was tickled to death with him. I talked to Carl several times along the way, and he was very pleased.”
Williams and Looney still talk and catch up whenever Looney is in Orlando, something Williams remains appreciative of, especially when most interns tend to just move on.
And what sets Looney apart from others, Williams said, is his ability to listen — “He’s not a know-it-all” — and provide help to others when needed. He’s not afraid to ask for advice either.
That’s what makes him relatable to just about anyone.
“He can deal with people from the head of the school to the president of the booster club to the janitors or the 18-year-old athletes,” Williams said. “He has a wide range of people skills and that doesn’t happen a lot. A lot of people can deal with the upper crust but aren’t very good with other people. He’s got a wide range of skills with all people.”
--
Community matters
People and building relationships have always been a big part of Looney’s philosophy. He expects those within the athletic department he runs to be visible and involved in the community.
"How can the place we live be made better?"
It was one of his main talking points both during his introductory UNA press conference on Aug. 3, and afterward when doing one-on-one interviews with the local media.
It’s also been a common theme at each of his stops as an athletic director, first at East Stroudsburg (2015-17) and then at Missouri Western (2017-21).
At both schools, community engagement requirements were integrated into coach/team performance evaluations. And in 2016-17, East Stroudsburg led the 18-member Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with more than 6,000 hours of community engagement.
At Missouri Western, the Griffins were finalists in 2018 and 2019 for the Division II Award of Excellence, which recognizes institutions “for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campus.”
In 2019, Missouri Western was named the United Way of St. Joseph’s Partner of the Year.
“(Looney) knows that you can’t build a great program without being great in the community,” Wicks said. “You can win, but that doesn’t mean you have a great program.”
Those requirements go for Looney as well.
“He and his wife, Jenna, they’re great to work with,” said Kylee Strough, the president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph. “They came into the community and really became a part of it, so positive, so enthusiastic, so welcoming.
“I know there’s been multiple times, whether it be a partnership with Griffin athletics or partnership with Chiefs camp or in his most recent role overseeing advancement and the foundation, I would always shoot ideas to him and he’d entertain them and find a way to make it work. He just wants what’s best for the student-athletes and the community.”
One of the initiates was a weekly breakfast club with one of the elementary schools in St. Joseph, where student-athletes from Missouri Western would show fifth- and sixth-grade boys things like how to tie a tie, talk sports and current events and be a positive male mentor.
There was the program of having student-athletes partner with the YWCA to talk to sixth, seventh and eighth-graders about serious issues such as bullying and sexual assault.
There were lighter-topic events such as the “Paint it Gold Blitz” where student-athletes worked with the United Way to promote the upcoming fall sports events and raise money for the organization in the process. One year, it included a program at the school, complete with the mascot, cheerleaders, marching band, coaches, athletic staff members and a program at 7:15 a.m.
None of it was ever a problem.
“What do you need and whatever you need,” was Looney’s response, Strough said.
Just as involved as Looney was so was his family, whether at community events, fundraisers or activities at the school. An all-in mentality, if you will.
“I think that’s part of who we are as a couple,” Jenna said. “… When we do something, we have to be all-in. It has to be genuine. It has to be right. We’re big believers in that. Whether it’s sports or family, we try to give it our all.”
--
It’s all-in
This past year, most of Looney’s Saturday mornings were specially reserved. Those were dance mornings.
Before Looney watched Missouri Western play later in the day, he took his oldest daughter Parker — Perry, 2, is the youngest — to dance class for some quality father-daughter time. That’s not to say, of course, the two didn’t take a serious approach to the craft. All-in, remember?
“Afterward he would have her going up to the instructor asking what she could work on at home,” Jenna said laughing. “I’m like, 'She's 5 years old,' but I loved it. When I took her, all the dance moms were asking where Josh was. And he practiced the dance with her for the recital. I mean, it was absolutely adorable. He’s a really good dad.”
When Looney was introduced at the UNA press conference, Parker and Perry quickly stole the show on stage with some applause from the audience. They already have quite a bit of UNA attire with more to come.
“The girls are daddy’s girls,” Jenna said. “He’s so involved and he really cares.”
Things were a little hectic in the Looney household as the family got ready to move. It comes with the territory. Naturally, there were plenty of boxes everywhere along with dealing with two children under 5. There's still some logistics to figure out such as a house.
This is the Looney family's fourth relocation with previous stops in Indianapolis, East Stroudsburg and St. Joseph in the last 10 years. It’s a distance that’s covered a little over 2,300 miles. The move to Florence adds another 650 miles.
It can certainly be a lot of things to juggle, but it’s also about making sure the new place is a fit.
How is the community?
What is the support like?
Change and the uncertainty it brings can always be difficult.
“It’s not about moving boxes,” Jenna said. “That part is not fun but is (the place you're going to) a spot you can move your family and bring your kids? Thankfully, that one was easy (to answer). The schools (in Florence) are incredible. I got online, I used to teach, and started Googling. The community and the people I’ve met so far have been amazing. It’s an adventure. And that’s kind of always been our approach.”
When Looney first approached his wife about going for the UNA job, it led to some long dialogues between the two, talking out any kind of pros and cons, the discussion always revolving around “we” instead of a single person. With both the Looneys being from around the Kansas City area, they had become quite attached to St. Joseph and the community.
“I feel like we’ve been really lucky and fortunate here,” Jenna said. “But we’re just so excited to get down there. I can’t wait and the girls are excited, too.”
--
In the trenches
Brad Teague knows what it’s like to guide an athletic program through a Division I transition and how to set it up for success afterward.
Teague was hired at Central Arkansas during the first year of the school’s own reclassification process from Division II in 2007. Since then, the Bears have appeared in 13 NCAA tournaments — among football, baseball, softball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball — and as of 2009 have seen nearly $20 million worth of upgrades to their facilities.
After playing in the Southland Conference since 2007, Central Arkansas joined the ASUN, UNA’s conference, beginning this year.
With UNA set to be eligible for NCAA tournaments starting in 2022, should it hit its benchmarks this year, Teague said Looney’s experience make him more than qualified for the tasks ahead for the Lions.
Looney is well connected and well respected within the industry, and “has a lot of credibility.”
During the pandemic, which shut down almost every level of college football in the fall, Looney and Teague worked to schedule a game so their respected programs could play each other and avoid having to play in the spring or cancel their seasons altogether.
“When you’re a D-II AD, you have to wear a lot of hats and understand a lot of different things,” Teague said. “That why I think he’s the perfect choice to lead North Alabama into their Division I active membership status and into the ASUN for football.”
Michael McBroom, who has been the athletic director at Division II West Texas A&M since 2006, agrees.
McBroom remembers Looney as a student-athlete at Washburn, and has followed his career from the NCAA to East Stroudsburg to Missouri Western.
When Looney was with the NCAA and helped oversee the Division II football and men’s basketball championships, McBroom served on the football committee for the 2013 title game, the last one played in Florence before it moved to Kansas City and then McKinney, Texas.
Over the last four years, the two athletic directors have worked closely on a number of issues, especially those related to football.
Looney introduced and McBroom supported legislation to allow Division II football schools to play one scrimmage against outside competition during the spring. Like with Central Arkansas, the two scheduled a football game during the fall, before it was eventually canceled due to COVID.
“He’s really good. He’s really sharp,” McBroom said. “The benefit he brings is he knows how the NCAA works on the inside. As a former student-athlete and now administrator, he’s the whole package. He knows how to work communications and build friendships. He’s just a really good guy.”
McBroom suspects Looney will probably know most of the people on campus within three months of arriving. He wants to know everyone. He’s that kind of person.
Looney also wants to make sure people know what they have in their own backyard.
“Josh did a great job of really telling the story of who Missouri Western was,” said Kristy Bayer, who served as the deputy athletic director at Emporia State (Kansas), a member school of the same conference Western Missouri competes in, before taking over as the AD at Rockhurst in July.
“... The community is just going to embrace him and his family, and love his family. His energy and his ideas are going to be a great fit in Florence.”
It’ll be a fit, said Wicks, the former Missouri Western coach, because of how Looney approaches everything. This is someone who will get people thinking, and he is going to be in the trenches each day.
For most people, Wicks pointed out, that’s hard not to like.
“People are not going to follow somebody who doesn’t know where they are headed or doesn’t have specific goals,” said Williams, the former NBA executive. “You know, it’s, ‘Where do we want to be 10 years from now?’ I think he sees that, and he has the ability to put those pieces into place.”
