MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce Ella Kinney, 67, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for Fuller Heating and Air, as well for International Paper Company. She formerly lived in Orlando, FL, before moving to Muscle Shoals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Deloris Kinney.
Joyce is survived by her sisters, Ruth Anne Mak, Rose Owens, Margaret Travis, and Mary Beckman, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
