CHATTANOOGA — Micah Bland admitted it wasn’t the best feeling heading into the locker room on Saturday.
But the North Alabama defensive tackle wasn’t ready to hit anything resembling a panic button after Saturday’s 41-14 loss at No. 9 Chattanooga.
Yes, there were mistakes, and some ugly ones at that. The Lions had two punts blocked that led to 13 points. The defense was gashed early and again late. The offense turned the ball over in the end zone after appearing to overcome another slow start.
It’s about keeping things in perspective, especially with it still being the first month of the season.
“It’s not discouraging, but it does suck to lose,” Bland said. “… It’s just the third game. There are still a lot of games to go.”
Bland’s right — on both counts.
Losing isn’t good. UNA hasn’t been above .500 since playing it season opener in 2019.. But there are still eight games left, with the most important ones — the ASUN matchups — still to go. The Lions (1-2) host Tarleton State, a program still going through its own Division I transition, this upcoming weekend with a bye following. The conference slate starts after that.
Last season, it took UNA seven tries to get its first victory.
“We need to try to get to 2-2, just to get some positives and try to get some momentum,” coach Chris Willis said. “We need to get this one.”
Usually one to go for stoic after a game, Willis was visibly frustrated — more so than he has been in the past — when he emerged from the locker room at Chattanooga.
“The frustration is, you obviously want to win, but the score could have been closer than it shows,” Willis said. “That’s just my opinion. The score, I don’t think indicates what it could have or should have been. I don’t know if we’re better than them, but to beat a team like that you can’t have those (mistakes) happen.”
That’s what the Lions want to avoid. But how do you prevent those issues from plaguing UNA in the same way they did last season?
“The way I feel about it is we just got to get back in the lab,” said receiver Takairee Kenebrew, who finished with 107 yards and a touchdown against the Mocs. “I’m not discouraged at all. We just have to keep lifting each other up. We’re so close. It’s right there, but that’s the hardest part.
“When you’re so close, that last little inch is always the hardest (to get).”
The Lions will have a better understanding of where they stand after this week. They wouldn’t mind a few more positives.
It’s just about keeping things in perspective at this point.
“I’ve got the upmost confidence in my team,” Kenebrew said. “And I’m going to continue to have the upmost confidence in them.”
