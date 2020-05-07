HAMILTON — Kenneth Ray Clay “Pop”, age 77, was born in Marion County December 14, 1942, to JA and Lynn Elizabeth Clark Clay. He left for his Heavenly home, after an extended illness, May 5, 2020 with his family by his side.
Pop leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Ann Pugh Clay; daughter, Susan (Jay) Yarber; daughter-in-law, Tijauna Clay (son, the late Jessie Clay); sister-in-law, Syble Owen; grandchildren, Clint (Sandra) Carter, Brittany (Jeff) Taylor, Ashtan Hicks (Andrew McClung); great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hunter Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jessie Clay; his brothers, James Clay, Roy Clay and L.J. Clay and his sister, Era Mae Sanderson.
Kenneth was a Godly man that loved his family, his friends, his church and Alabama football. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of us knew that each time we called him or visited, the last thing that he would say is “If you need anything, you call Pop.” He meant every word. He is the rock that held his family together. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held today May 7, 2020, 2:00 until service time beginning at 4:00 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Barnesville Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Matt Clark, Hogan Gann, Andrew McClung, Keith Owen, Jeff Pugh, Matt Pugh and Phillip Pugh. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class.
