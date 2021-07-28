FLORENCE — Keven Lee Paul Tidwell age 47, passed away July 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kaitlin L. Tidwell; mother, Beverly Tidwell and first cousin, Jimmy Shane Bradley.
Survived by wife, Betsy Tidwell; daughter, Kelsie Woods (Chad); grandchildren, Ansley Woods; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He enjoyed listening to music and hunting arrowheads.
Special thanks to the Doctors, nurses and staff at the North Alabama Medical Center.
