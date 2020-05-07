FLORENCE — Kyle Gabriel “Gabe” Carter, age 34, of Florence, passed away May 4, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery.
Gabe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Robbie Carter; grandmother, Betty White; and uncle, Phil Hampton.
Survivors include wife, Katie Cook Carter; mother, Philette Hampton Carter; father, Kyle Carter; children, Kylie Carter, Triniti Carter, Kenzie Dickinson, Drew Cook and Ethan Hanson; grandson, Koa Webb; siblings, Kiwana, Kasonna, Lecorey (Sarah), Demarkius, Deondre and Jeremy (Emily); aunts, Nannette Martin, Jessica Stuart, Olivia Carter and Carmen Carter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gabe loved fishing and hunting. He was soft-spoken and kind-hearted. He loved his family, and he loved the Lord - “stay prayed up”!
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.