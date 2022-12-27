D221227 Snowday TH-1.jpg
Buy Now

Carly Diez catches snowflakes on her tongue outside her grandparents' house Monday while visiting Priceville from Peru for Christmas. Snow and ice caused traffic problems in the Tennessee Valley on Monday and will again today. Ashley Ravenscraft, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said lows this morning will dip into the lower to mid 20s “with black ice possible on some roadways.” She said by this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid 40s and roads will clear. Wednesday’s high will be in the 50s and Thursday’s will reach into the 60s, she said. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.