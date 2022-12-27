Carly Diez catches snowflakes on her tongue outside her grandparents' house Monday while visiting Priceville from Peru for Christmas. Snow and ice caused traffic problems in the Tennessee Valley on Monday and will again today. Ashley Ravenscraft, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said lows this morning will dip into the lower to mid 20s “with black ice possible on some roadways.” She said by this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid 40s and roads will clear. Wednesday’s high will be in the 50s and Thursday’s will reach into the 60s, she said. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]