Sure, Big Oil is the problem
When the climate change alarmists were laughing at Big Oil losing money during the pandemic, the previous administration took advantage of low prices and filled our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We can say “thank you” any time on the network news.
Now the current administration, who portrayed Big Oil as our enemy from the time they were inaugurated until now, wants Big Oil to open oil exploration, drilling and production until the demand recedes and they can shut down their ability to produce again.
Continuing with “you can’t make this stuff up,” we are going to tap into our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for six months to give the average person a little break at the pump. What is six months from now? The mid-term elections with most people feeling pain at the pump and grocery.
The current oil usage in the USA is 20 million barrels a day. The government will release 1 million barrels per day to refineries to alleviate pain at the pump. This is 5% of our usage and when calculated at the pump, should be approximately 20 cents a gallon.
Would it be better to just send the average Joe or Jolene a check for $12 each month? The government already has our direct deposit information from free money passed out over the past 2½ years, and the money presses can be turned on quicker than oil wells.
This is what happens when you run a campaign on feelings, rather than the science and planning involved in protecting the country and developing new technologies.
Michael Sodano
Decatur
