Support chief on how immigration laws enforced
As a Morgan County resident and frequent visitor to the city of Decatur, I am troubled by Mayor Tab Bowling’s position on the local police department enforcing immigration laws.
The mayor’s position would endanger our patrolmen and women, weaken their ability to conduct investigations, and weaken their ability to protect the city and its citizens. Chief Nate Allen has taken the proper position, and this mayor should resign, and in lieu of that, be promptly voted out of office.
If I were a resident of this fine city, I would run against him myself. Decatur deserves better. Kudos to Chief Allen, and his courageous stance.
Armando de Quesada
Hartselle
Gun violence, climate change should worry us
Twice in recent weeks we’ve been warned by articles in The Daily that we’re scaring our children with too much publicity about gun violence and climate change. About the recent speech by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg at the UN on the threat of climate change, one article accused adults of manipulating and using children for political ends.
In 2017, almost 40,000 Americans died from gun-related causes. Yet, there are few restrictions on the types of guns one can own, and on the magazine size of automatic weapons. Mass shootings have increased dramatically. Young people have a reason to be frightened. We need the publicity to get needed regulations.
The same is true for climate change. We could be making our planet uninhabitable for human life — this is not science fiction. Scientists who know have been warning us for more than a half century that we could be at a tipping point. Our children — actually, all of us — have a right to be scared stiff.
We can, and sometimes do, act intelligently. Cars, for example, were involved in more than 56,000 deaths last year. Because of this danger, we heavily regulate automobiles and their use. Try getting a driver’s license, or speeding past a state trooper. We need the publicity and regulations — badly.
Wayne Holliday
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.