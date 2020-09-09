We all can agree honeybees enhance planet
At a meeting of the Royal Geographical Society of London, the Earthwatch Institute debate ended with bees declared the most important species on Earth.
This occurred for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the honeybee pollinates over 800 crops worldwide that mankind eats.
The honeybee does not have to kill and eat anything for its survival. The honeybee does not contribute anything to the atmosphere that pollutes or is harmful to mankind. The honeybee, out of all the millions of insects in the world, is the only insect that makes a food mankind eats.
The honeybee makes beeswax, which when used as a candle not only does not pollute, it removes pollutants from the air. Paraffin candles are an oil byproduct and add pollutants to the air when burned.
Even the honeybee’s sting is used by many arthritis sufferers to alleviate the pain from arthritis.
It’s no wonder that some consider it to be the most important animal in our world.
Jim MacIlveen
Decatur
Civilians, not military officers, decide on wars
I am neither Democrat nor Republican, but I am a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
I was also honored to be an escort officer for returning POWs from Vietnam. John McCain was MY hero, giving over five years of his life in a war camp. I am saddened that President Donald Trump would say on TV that the late Sen. McCain “loved wars.”
I would also point out that senior military leadership did not send me to Vietnam three times, Mr. President. Final decisions on war and deployment are made by senior civilians in the White House and Pentagon. That today includes the secretary of defense that you appointed and that was an employee of one of those “wonderful companies” you were criticizing!
In my 23 years I never heard anyone in uniform at any level say they wanted “to do nothing but fight wars,” as you said!
Robert Allen, retired USAF colonel
Athens
