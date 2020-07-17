Mask opponents believe President Trump’s lies
President Donald Trump’s narcissism and desire to divide us has given a certain American demographic a false feeling that they and only they have the right to have their way in our USA, without concern for human life.
This demographic believes that they have the right to ignore what’s best for all Americans. They’re uncomfortable wearing a face mask that, for now, is the main defense available to assist us in fighting a killer, COVID-19.
These so called Trump Republicans are so vain that wearing a face mask to protect both them and their fellow Americans is, in their minds, below their social standing. Since they suck up every lie that Trump tells, these folks have convinced themselves that the deaths and hospitalizations that are reported daily are simply “fake news.”
Tonight as I watched their fake news, I realized that we are in fact fighting a civil war. On one side, people care about themselves and others and show it by simply wearing a face mask. On the other side are those who it is just too much to ask for them to wear a mask. It’s life or death, folks ... for your fellow American.
I ask you, is this how our story ends?
Bill Webb
Decatur
Sometimes ‘real men’ do their duty masked
The top two executives in the nation mostly refuse to wear face masks in public, modeling the opposite of the behavior that the overwhelming majority of health care practitioners strongly urge.
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the firefighters who wear respirators aren’t “real men.”
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the Navy SEALs who conduct underwater operations aren’t “real men” because of their scuba masks.
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the surgeons who repair our damaged bodies aren’t “real men” because of their surgical masks.
I submit that those people are manfully accepting their duty and doing it properly. Real men and women take reasonable precautions against danger, then go in harm’s way because they accepted those jobs that require them to go where most of us won’t.
David Williams
Elkmont
Limit length of stays at Point Mallard campground
It’s time to change the live- forever at Point Mallard RV park.
If you’re lucky enough to find a place to camp, it’s in the flood zone.
It’s time for change.
Terry Kellum
Decatur
