Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook
Concerning the story that ran in Tuesday’s paper in which “Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because ‘they think the people that do the crime are owed that’”:
If Herschel Walker should win the U. S. Senate race in Georgia, Alabamians will be able to breathe a sigh of relief that at least one state has a senator who is a bigger idiot than Tuberville.
Jerry Ridling
Decatur
We need a way to ticket litterbug motorists
I drive from Hartselle to Decatur almost daily and I am appalled at the trash that accumulates on the side of the highway and in the medians.
The individuals that mow those areas spend a great deal of unnecessary time picking up trash before they can mow. I can understand an accident where occasionally something blows out of the back of a truck, but this is ridiculous.
It’s easy enough to do — secure your garbage in the back of your truck. It is also not a job that should even be needed for work release. They could be used on more meaningful issues. The sad thing is that before they even get finished mowing that someone has already started the process again. I sure wish we had a way of ticketing the litterbugs with cameras or some type of electronic device.
Another thing that could be done is writing down the tag number if you see people littering. Turn them in. Fine them. Fine them BIG.
Come on folks, show some pride and help make our cities something to be proud of!
Peggy Carden
Hartselle
