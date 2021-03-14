Decatur schools had foresight to keep kids learning
Congratulations to the Decatur City Schools administration and teachers for their leadership, preparation and vision to educate our children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Michael Douglas and Technical Director Emily Elam have postured every single student in Decatur for face-to-face, and remote computer-based learning by providing them with computer terminals and mobile Wi-Fi access to the internet.
Huntsville, Madison and Birmingham schools were not prepared to do this. Beyond the technology foresight, Decatur’s teachers are safely and effectively educating our children face-to-face and virtually.
While the rest of our country argues about how to educate their kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur City Schools has been doing so since August 2020.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Ray Pickering
Decatur
Limit president's authority to take unilateral military action
The Huntsville Advocacy Team is writing to support the position outlined in the March 3 Decatur Daily editorial, “Congress Should Rein in President, Regardless of Party.”
A first step toward reestablishing congressional oversight regarding war powers is the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), and there is now legislation for that repeal with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate.
Rep. Barbara Lee’s bill (H.R. 256) to repeal the 2002 AUMF has over 70 official co-sponsors, including six Republicans, with more co-sponsors expected. Additionally, on March 3 Sen. Tim Kaine introduced a resolution (S.J.Res. 13) to repeal the 2002 AUMF.
While the Biden administration has stated that it is not relying on the 2002 AUMF, that 2002 authorization has been used as justification by President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump for military actions since its passage in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Guided by the principles of the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL.org), a nonpartisan Quaker organization, our group has met with Alabama's representatives in Congress to discuss our support for this legislation.
We encourage others to contact their U.S. representative and senators to encourage them to support repeal of the 2002 AUMF.
Susan Puckett
Hartselle
Members of Congress sure know how to borrow
As I watch what is going on in D.C. right now, it amazes me how many people in the House and Senate have been there 40-plus years, including the current president. I have often said, if a person cannot operate his own business or cannot hold a job working for the other man, then the best thing is to run for office and stay for the duration.
The national debt is now more than $27 trillion. This is what I call good money management. Another thing that has always puzzled me is that someone can get elected to Congress making $174,000 per year, and a short time later they are filthy rich. If someone working for a company did that, they would be in prison for theft.
Now to the stimulus money. Why is all of it not being spent on COVID-19 relief?
Why should a single making up to $75,000 and a couple making up to $150,000 be getting a full check? How many people in smoke-filled rooms did it take to figure this one out?
I would like to make a comment about our new Sen. Tommy Tuberville. He has been criticized because he does not have the experience. What experience? We need people in all walks of life in D.C. Besides, how well have the ones that have been there 40 years done?
Spend money like it's your own. Not like you would spend someone else’s.
Robert Bryant
Decatur
