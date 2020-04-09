Friday
Virtual Farm Field Trip
Take a trip to the farm with the Alabama Farmers Federation. Held each Friday through May 22 at 10 a.m. on Facebook, the live video gives viewers a sneak peek at growing peanuts, raising cattle, honeybees, catfish and more. On Friday, the 30-minute field trip will focus on fruits and vegetables. Facebook.com/alabamafarmers.
Saturday
Farmers Market
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday with added precautions due to the coronavirus. Vendors will be spread farther apart. Elizabeth Thompson, manager of the market, will present a Facebook Live video Friday at 5 p.m. to show the changes. The market on First Avenue Southeast will open at 7 a.m. Expect to see greens, strawberries, coffees, jams, jellies and more. An online order option is in development.
Friday-Sunday
Egg hunts
The hunt is on. To keep the Easter tradition of egg hunts alive, churches and neighborhoods across north Alabama are getting creative. Grace River Community Church, 2018 Cleveland Ave. S.W., will hold a drive-thru egg hunt Friday and Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Look for the seven large Easter eggs and then go to drivethruegghunt.org to solve the puzzle. The Refuge in Priceville and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur will go virtual with a social media egg hunt this weekend. A member of the church will hide eggs in his yard and go live on Facebook where children can "hunt" the eggs. Many north Alabama neighborhoods are participating in a neighborhood egg hunt. To participate, place colored paper eggs in the Windows of their homes. While on walks see how many eggs you can find.
Make a mask
Recently, the CDC recommended people wear a mask in public. For non-sewers, here is an easy way to create a mask. You will need a bandana, or a piece of fabric the same size, and two rubber bands. Lay the bandana flat and fold the opposite edges to the center. Flip it over. Repeat on the other side. Add rubber bands to each side, about four inches from the end. Turn the fabric over again. Fold the edges to the middle so the rubber bands are on the end. Place the rubber bands around your ears. The mask should cover your nose and mouth.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.