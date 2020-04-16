3rd Friday To-Go
Locals will have to wait a little longer before the 3rd Friday street festival returns with classic cars, children's activities and street musicians. But, to commemorate what would have been the first 3rd Friday of the season, organizers created a to-go version of the street festival. On Friday, organizers are encouraging residents to order to-go from downtown restaurants and shop online. A live acoustic performance by Grayson and Grant Keith will be streamed on the 3rd Friday Downtown Decatur Facebook page at 6 p.m.
Virtual Exhibit
Check out the more than 90 paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs and mixed-media pieces by local artists in the Carnegie Visual Arts Center's virtual exhibit. Found at carnegiearts.org, the 18th annual Embracing Art exhibit features professional and amateur artists from the Tennessee Valley. For more information, visit the Carnegie's Facebook page, where the arts center is spotlighting each of the creators. The exhibit will remain up through May 9.
Comedy Sessions
Stream stand-up comedy acts from your home thanks to two Morgan County women. Kimberly Wilson and Jessica Cotton, former owners of Somerville Playhouse and current operators of Shenanigans Comedy Theatre in Huntsville, are holding "Clash of the Comics: Quarantine Edition," a live online comedy competition. So far, the competition has featured comics from New York, Arizona, Washington, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada and Alabama. Shows typically take place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on the Shenanigans Comedy Theatre Facebook page.
Explore the Earth
With the 50th annual Earth Day celebration scheduled for Wednesday, take time to enjoy Mother Nature. Go on a nature scavenger hunt, make a bird feeder out of pine cones (or a cardboard tube), peanut butter and bird seed, or create a nature collage.
— Catherine Godbey
