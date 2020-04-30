Virtual Science Fun
Explore outer space, animals and more with virtual science lessons and experiments by the Cook Museum of Natural Science and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Learn about moon jellyfish, diamondback terrapins, the life cycle of a plant and centrifugal force during the Cook Museum's question and answer session, with animal care and "Two Minute Science" segments. In the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's "Science Never Stops" videos, children conduct experiments on air pressure, create lava lamps using water, oil and food coloring, make terrestrial planets out of modeling clay and learn about solar magnification by cooking marshmallows with a magnifying lens. Find the videos on the Cook Museum of Natural Science and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Facebook pages.
Virtual "Look" Art Exhibit
The Alabama Center for the Arts will celebrate the senior art students at Athens State University with a virtual exhibit. Held biannually, the "Look" exhibit showcases photographs, digital illustrations, mixed media pieces and paintings by seniors. Featured artists include Alicia Walker, Caitlan Kessinger, Carolina Hurtado, Ethan Lane, Jalen Green, Liberty Dare, Rebekah Overcast, Sara Burnette, Sarah Dove and Sierra Phillips. Find the virtual exhibit at athens.edu/look-senior-exhibit.
Go on a Walk
With temperatures set to reach the 80s this weekend, lace up the tennis shoes and head outside to soak up some Vitamin D. Walk around the neighborhood or head to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, Delano Park, Wilson Morgan Park, Julian Harris Elementary Park, Rhodes Ferry Park, Point Mallard Park or Sparkman Park. Bring a kite or a picnic. Just make sure to practice social distancing.
Joke Time
Tune into the Muscular Dystrophy Association's social media pages to hear a joke each day told by Decatur's Ethan LyBrand, who also serves as the association's national ambassador. From the 10-year-old LyBrand, learn what the buffalo said when he dropped his son off at school and what you call a bear with no teeth.
— Catherine Godbey
