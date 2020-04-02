Listen to tunes
The Princess Theatre's Virtual Listening Room series continues this week with intimate performances by local entertainers. The free concerts stream live on the performing arts center's Facebook page. New performances take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Upcoming performances will feature Ricky J. Taylor on Saturday, Cristina Lynn on Monday, storyteller Sam Mitchell on Wednesday and Tony Perdue on April 11. While free, a virtual tip jar will be available online. The artist with the most tips at the end of the performance series will receive his or her own show at the Princess.
Grow a garden
While many north Alabama gardeners advise waiting until April 15 to plant a summer garden, now is the time to get the ground ready. For first-time gardeners, decide what to plant — flowers or vegetables — and whether raised beds would work best. Lay out where you want to plant, till the soil and, to keep weeds out, set down a layer of newspaper. Make sure to add fertilizer and compost to your beds. Happy planting.
See an exhibit
Yes, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center closed due to the coronavirus. But that didn't stop the downtown Decatur arts center from celebrating its new exhibit. To bring "Embracing Art" to the public, the Carnegie created an online catalog of the exhibit's pieces and will spotlight an artist each day. The "Embracing Art" exhibit, a juried show for professional and amateur artists, features more than 90 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and mixed-media pieces. Find more at carnegiearts.org.
Find a new hobby
Have you always wanted to learn to play the piano, crochet, paint, cook or learn a second language ... if you only had the time? Now, many of us do. Take time each day to learn something new.
Write a letter
Whether in chalk on the sidewalk or with the traditional pen and paper, give others an encouraging word. Write thank you letters to the hospital staff, police officers, EMTs, firefighters and grocery store workers. Or leave a colorful message on the sidewalk for the postal worker or passers-by.
— Catherine Godbey
