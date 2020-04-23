Create a Hopscotch Board
Bring fun to the neighborhood by creating an interactive hopscotch board on the sidewalk. Using chalk, draw a hopscotch board on the sidewalk and let the fun begin. Remember the rules: Throw a stone into a numbered square, start hopping on one foot through the board, skipping the space with the stone.
Write a Letter
Spend some of your time at home writing letters of encouragement to members of the community. The CDD, NCA, Inc., which serves individuals with disabilities in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties, asked for the public, if they can and would like to do so, to mail a card or letter of encouragement to the individuals they serve to help brighten their day. Mail letters to CDD, NCA, Inc., P.O. Box 2091, Decatur, AL, 35602. While you're at it, try writing letters to individuals in nursing homes, police officers, postal workers, firefighters, medical personnel or volunteers in honor of National Volunteer Week, which ends Saturday.
Virtual Farm Tour
Meet Midnight the hen, Mr. Wriggles the pig and the lambs Baby Girl, Finneas, Bruno, Swift, Billie, Graceland, Lisa Marie and Roxeanne during a virtual tour of Mooresville's 1818 Farms. Owner Natasha McCrary hosts the tour of the family-run farm, best known for its handcrafted bath and beauty products. The McCrary family opened the Limestone County farm, which has sheep, pigs, hens, roosters, goats and a garden with more than 10,000 flowers, in 2012. To view the tour, go to the 1818 Farms Facebook page.
Virtual Listening Room
The Princess Theatre plans on wrapping up the Virtual Listening Room on Wednesday, in hopes that in-person events will return in May. To end the series, the Princess will feature Decatur singer-songwriter Jeff Hodge on Saturday, Muscle Shoals musician Jay Burgess on Monday and Nashville artist Payton Taylor, who appeared on "American Idol," on Wednesday. The concerts begin at 2 p.m. each day on the Princess Theatre's Facebook page.
Today-Saturday
NFL Draft
Calling all sports fans. After no live games and matches for over a month, the NFL Draft will offer a respite. While not held in an arena filled with fans and starring the top prospects, the draft will kick off tonight and run through Saturday. Keep an eye out for north Alabama's own Quez Watkins of Athens High, Josh Pearson of Austin High and Kaleb Barker of Priceville High. Good luck guys.
— Catherine Godbey
