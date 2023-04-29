Sunday morning, for the final time, Elizabeth Carter will ease onto the bench behind the organ, stretch her fingers across the keys and fill the sanctuary with music.
After 40 years, the 65-year-old Carter is retiring as the organist of First Baptist Church in Decatur.
“She’s retiring as the organist, but when people think of Elizabeth, they don’t just think of the organ. The impact Elizabeth Carter has made goes so far beyond the organ. She has walked through life with thousands of people and impacted countless people,” said Matt Rouse, First Baptist’s minister of music.
Carter’s retirement comes at a time when the rise in popularity of contemporary services with drums and keyboards is jeopardizing the role of the organ — once a mainstay — in churches.
“The numbers of organists across the country have been declining for years,” said J.W. Arnold with the American Guild of Organists. “This has occurred for a number of reasons, including changes in the way Americans worship today and the adoption of contemporary worship over the past several decades. COVID-19 exacerbated the situation as many churches closed or moved to online worship.”
While contemporary music — the music on the airwaves — is sung in many sanctuaries now, what is popular in churches frequently changes.
“I think music is cyclical. People go for something new and different and then, at some point, they find that less satisfying and they go for something deeper. I’ve seen a lot of cycles come and go. Maybe organ is going to cycle back into favor or maybe it won’t. I don’t know,” Carter said.
Both Carter and Arnold see a glimmer of hope in the future for the organ.
The American Guild of Organists labeled 2021 as the “Year of the Young Organist” and welcomed more than 1,000 new and returning members under the age of 30. And Carter, who had zero organ students the 15 previous years, had three this past fall.
“I think there will be a time where people will miss the majestic and will want to go back to using an organ or an orchestra,” Carter said. “And that’s what the organ is — majestic and powerful.”
For Carter, getting kicked out of piano lessons for playing “Für Elise” too jazzy and a field trip to a historic church in Flint, Michigan, set her on the path to learning the “majestic and powerful” instrument.
“When I was in seventh grade, my school took a field trip to look at the ionic and Doric columns of the historic churches,” Carter said. “While at a United Methodist church, a person came out and started practicing the organ. I had never heard a pipe organ like that before. I was amazed. Since I wasn’t taking piano lessons anymore, I went home and said I wanted to learn how to play the organ.”
A woman at Carter’s church, who had recently bought a home organ, gifted Carter with the six months of free lessons she received with the purchase of the instrument. After six months, the organ instructor at the music store in Carter’s hometown of Davison, Michigan, recommended that she start taking from the new organ master at a Methodist church.
“She said he had just graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton and had a doctorate in organ,” Carter said. “I started taking from him in ninth grade.”
Along with practicing classical music during her lessons, Carter played hymns at her church and performed theater music before movie matinees at the Capital Theater in Flint, Michigan. She played everything from “Blessed Assurance” to “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” to “The Entertainer.”
Preparing for her lessons, the church and the matinees required Carter to practice two to three hours every day.
“I practiced a lot. I really liked it. I would get up in the morning and practice before school. After school, I would walk to the little Presbyterian church down from my high school and practice there for an hour and a half,” Carter said.
In 10th grade, she entered an organ competition. When she got in front of the judges, and her youth group, who had traveled across the state of Michigan to support her, she forgot the songs.
“The judge came up, handed me my book, I looked at the music, and he took the book away. When I started playing it, though, I couldn’t remember. I was disqualified. It was embarrassing. I went back to the practice room and played both songs perfectly,” Carter said. “It ticked me off that I had let myself get worked up. Immediately, I started working on songs for the next year.”
The following year, Carter won the state competition and the national competition, which included a one-year scholarship. She also placed first at an organ competition at Bob Jones University.
---
Seminary
After high school, Carter attended Bible college for a year and then studied at Grand Rapids Baptist College. For seminary, Carter selected Southern Baptist Theological Seminary to learn from organist Don Hustad.
“I wanted to be like Don Hustad when I was in high school. He was a pretty famous organist back then. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He played in theaters, concert halls and churches and with Billy Graham,” Carter said. “I studied with him for three years. He was a tough teacher, but I learned a lot with him.”
While going to seminary, Carter continued to expand her musical styles — playing at the Jewish synagogue on Friday nights, Catholic Mass on Saturdays and her church on Sundays. She also played weddings and funerals.
During her senior year, Carter sent her resume to various state Baptist offices. Her resume ended up at First Baptist of Decatur thanks to a friend from seminary, who grew up in the church.
On Jan. 1, 1984, Carter played her first church service at First Baptist.
“Except for a few weeks of vacation every year, I’ve been playing ever since,” Carter said.
When she agreed to the position at First Baptist, Carter thought she would stay five years. Her plans included serving at a church in North Carolina or Texas for 15 years and then teaching choral literature, music history or organ in college.
“Once I started this, though, I realized this is what I really wanted to do. I really like being with kids. I didn’t necessarily want to be with young adults telling them how to teach kids. I would rather do it myself,” Carter said.
Along with serving as the organist, Carter oversaw the children’s music ministry, hand bells and provided pastoral care to the individuals in those ministries.
“It is impossible to measure the impact that Elizabeth Carter has made on this church and in our community. Her excellence in musicianship does not even compare to the compassion of her heart. She has not only made an impact through children’s choir and leading us in worship, she has ministered to countless members in deep and meaningful ways,” said Blake Kersey, lead pastor at First Baptist Church.
Her favorite memories center around the children’s musicals. They told the story of “Miracle After Miracle,” about the wall of Jericho, by building a wall with 800 painted boxes. For the “Story of Naaman,” they build a little chariot for the children and made the baptismal tank into the Jordan River.
“When you get to work with kids and they are so excited and what you are doing is the biggest thing in their lives — that is so much fun,” Carter said.
Among her favorite hymns and songs are “How Firm a Foundation,” “In Christ Alone,” “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” “Now Thank We Now Our God,” “How Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “Blessed Assurance,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Children of the Heavenly Father.”
“Sometimes hymns, they’re your favorite when you are going through something they address,” Carter said.
Sunday’s service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., will feature Carter and former First Baptist pianist Terry Moore, who played with Carter for 26 years.
“That will be very special for me,” Carter said. “I love the organ, but I’m ready to retire. I’ve been playing the organ for 52 years. It is time. I’m looking forward to getting in the car with my mother at a quarter until nine and coming to church together. I am ready to worship with her.””
While Carter is retiring, she said she will continue to play funerals and weddings and, every now and then, play for her own enjoyment on the instrument she fell in love with half a century ago.
“I love the fact that it is so powerful and can play so delicately. It can go from very quiet to very loud and majestic. I feel like it depicts the nature of God. I thought that as a kid. The different aspects of it, from being gentle and motherly to being harsh to being magnificent, the organ, to me, is a musical version of what God is. That’s why I have always enjoyed playing it,” Carter said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.