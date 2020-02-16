Finishing a freestyle routine, Christian Martin tipped his gold crown and pointed — as a challenge — to his dance-off competitor. Cheers erupted from the crowd.
“All you have to do is spend one second in here to realize just what an amazing and special event this is,” Katie Braddock said. “The love and the joy and the fun that exudes from this event is overwhelming.”
That love and joy filled 721 churches across the world, including two in Morgan County, last weekend as hundreds of thousands of volunteer shoe shiners, hairdressers, makeup stylists, photographers, disc jockeys and flower arrangers came together for one purpose — to celebrate individuals with special needs.
Dubbed A Night to Shine, the worldwide prom-like experience founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation took place in 34 countries and all 50 states.
At Central Baptist Church in Decatur and Fairview the Grace Place in Falkville, 370 guests strutted, danced, walked and rolled down the red carpet.
“This is one of the best nights of my life,” said 17-year-old William Miniclier, who blew a kiss and channeled Michael Jackson’s moon walk — for his red carpet walk at Central Baptist. “I came last year and really enjoyed it. I wanted to do it again. My favorite parts are the food, the karaoke, the dancing and the limo ride.”
Clutching her cellphone, which served as her camera and camcorder for the night, Betsy Miniclier savored every moment of her son’s experience, from the limo ride to the red carpet walk to dancing the “YMCA.”
“I can’t put into words what this means for us. He doesn’t really get to do stuff like this. What is so special about this night is it is all about him. He really gets to shine. It gives us something to look forward to every year. He has been counting down the days until tonight,” Betsy Miniclier said. “I can’t thank Tim Tebow enough for creating this event.”
A former football star at the University of Florida and a vocal witness of his faith, Tebow started A Night to Shine, now in its sixth year, as a way to bring faith, hope and love to people living with special needs. Each year, Tebow attends multiple events across the country.
“You are not just a king or a queen tonight, you are a king or queen every single day of your life because that is how God sees you,” Tebow said while attending A Night to Shine in Tallahassee, Florida, on Feb. 7.
The positive impact of A Night to Shine on the special needs community and the volunteers spurred the event’s rapid growth. The inaugural event in 2015 featured 44 churches in 26 states and three countries to honor 7,000 guests. Compare that to the 2020 event where 110,000 guests, ages 15 and older, attended events at 721 churches, including 17 in Alabama.
Both Central Baptist and Fairview joined the outreach effort in 2017.
“The first year we had 75 guests. This year we had 210 guests register. God has really blessed this ministry,” said Braddock, who oversaw Central Baptist’s event. “Our goal is to remind every individual here that they are perfectly created and wholly loved by God.”
At Fairview, more than 170 guests attended the 2020 edition of A Night to Shine.
“It is a true labor of love,” said Kathryn Landers, a volunteer with Fairview’s event. “We enjoy it as much as those attending.”
To pull off the event, the host churches reach beyond the walls of their buildings to other congregations, schools and organizations.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck event. We need everybody. Everybody has a place to serve here,” Braddock said. “The first year was difficult because it was a new event and people didn’t know what to expect. Now, the volunteers can’t wait for A Night to Shine. They have as much fun as our guests.”
At Central Baptist, the volunteers ranged from members of F.E. Burleson Elementary School’s Kids for Kindness club, who made posters and manned the red carpet, to workers with the Paul Mitchell Salon, who styled hair and makeup, to high school students, who served as escorts, or buddies, for the guests, to senior adults, who hand-crafted hundreds of one-of-a-kind boutonnieres and corsages.
Clad in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, 30-year-old Mike Powers selected a red corsage to complement his buddy’s outfit.
“I try to be on point,” Powers said, adjusting his suit jacket. “This is so much fun. I feel blessed to be here and have this experience. I love everything about the night, but if I had to choose one thing, it would be the music. I really love to dance.”
Along with karaoke, the red carpet, limo rides and the dance party, the event at Central Baptist included a sensory room and craft area for individuals who need a quiet moment.
“This night is all about our guests. If they want to ride the limo all night, that’s OK. If they want to walk the red carpet over and over again, we’ll be there cheering for them. This night is all about celebrating them and honoring them for the wonderfully and uniquely (created) people they are,” Braddock said. “We are here to make sure everybody is felt valued and respected and seen.”
The proms culminated with the crowning of every guest as king or queen.
