Watching from the stands lining the racetrack, Brittney Halbrooks’ eyes followed her 6-year-old son Braxton as he navigated the dips, turns and jumps of the amateur motocross national championship course. She watched as, during the first of three 15-minute races, Braxton revved out from the starting gate with 41 of the best amateur racers in the country. She watched as he rode through the ruts and over piles of dirt, reaching speeds of 20 to 25 miles per hour. She watched as, amid a sea of riders, he crashed.
“What I was most proud of was when Braxton got back on his bike after that wreck and finished the race. There were some kids that didn’t continue racing after a wreck. That says a lot about Braxton,” Brittney Halbrooks said.
Earlier this month, Braxton Halbrooks, a first grader at Priceville Elementary School who lives in Hartselle, competed at the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship in Tennessee. Think of the Loretta Lynn Amateur like the Little League World Series or the PGA’s U.S. Amateur Championship.
More than 10,200 riders competed for one of the 1,400 open spots across 36 classes.
This marked Braxton’s second appearance at the championships held in Tennessee. After finishing 36th overall last year in the 4-6-year-old division, Braxton climbed to 16th overall this year.
“We were hoping for a top 10 and I think we would’ve made it if not for the wreck. He was 31st after that first ride and worked his way up to 16. He rode hard,” Brittney said.
Braxton’s rise in the world of racing should come as no surprise. Racing runs in Braxton’s blood. His father, Ryan Halbrooks, a Decatur Utilities employee, grew up racing go-karts and motorcycles. His mother, Brittney Halbrooks, a trauma nurse at Huntsville Hospital, started driving race cars at 15.
For his second birthday, Ryan and Brittney Halbrooks gifted Braxton with his first dirt bike. At the age of 3, he entered his first race.
“Racing is something we both loved to do. We wanted to give Braxton the opportunity to experience it too,” Ryan Halbrooks said.
Over the past three years — half of his young life — Braxton progressed from training on the family’s turn track that sits across the road from the Halbrooks’ home to competing against the top riders in his age group.
To secure a spot at the Loretta Lynn Amateur, Braxton, who qualified as an alternate last year, needed to finish in the top six at a regional competition. After racing in Michigan and Illinois, he won a regional in Texas, received a trophy almost twice his 46-inch height and qualified for the national championship.
“There were some people in Texas that protested us because Braxton was riding so well. They had never seen a kid that young ride that well and that fast,” Brittney Halbrooks said. “To show them everything was legal, we had to take the bike apart. We came home with parts of his bike in a box.”
To prepare for the national championships, Braxton trained with Tyler Thompson on Monster Mountain in Tallassee. There he learned how to pick out his lines to best navigate the course.
“Loretta’s is a rough track. It’s rough for the very experienced riders. I don’t know how 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds do it,” Ryan Halbrooks said. “At Loretta’s, Braxton’s last lap was his fastest. That shows us he is always pushing hard to figure something else out about the track and how to make his time better.”
At Loretta’s, Braxton raced against riders from across the country, from California, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas, Illinois, South Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.
“I really love racing. I love the jumps,” said Braxton, who named Ken Roczen and Dean Wilson as his favorite riders.
Before rolling to the starting gate, Braxton gives each member of his support team a different handshake. Ryan Halbrooks, who co-runs Cycle Worx in Somerville and maintains Braxton's bike, reminds his son to keep his eyes up, grip hard with his legs, stay calm, go fast and have fun.
"I never made it to Loretta’s, not many riders get that opportunity, so being able to be there and support Braxton is very special,” Ryan Halbrooks said.
With the championships over, the Halbrooks family plans on taking a break from racing until winter, when Braxton will start practicing two to three times a week.
“We love racing and he loves racing, but we don’t want him to think it’s the only thing he can do. He’s still just a kid,” Brittney Halbrooks said.
Next season, Braxton will compete again in the 4-6 year old class and ride his Yamaha PW 50, which features a memento from the Loretta Lynn National Amateur Championship.
“On the front of his bike is an ‘A+’ sticker. That means a lot because it is for his academics. We had to bring his report card. Of course, it was from kindergarten so it was all ‘S’ grades for satisfactory,” Brittney Halbrooks said.
When not riding his dirt bike or practicing football, Braxton and his cousins ride their bicycles over a mini wooden ramp.
“Soon they will all be in a line like they are about to race. We have had numerous scraped knees on the asphalt,” Ryan Halbrooks said as he watched Braxton play in the driveway. “Braxton just loves to race. If I would let him ride every day, he would. That’s what is important, that is the number one thing, that he has fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.