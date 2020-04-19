Mary Ella Scott first became intrigued by the Chinese culture while a student at Decatur High, and the thought of someday visiting the country stayed with her. Then last spring, toward the end of her time at the University of Alabama, she felt she was being called by God to go there.
She pounced when the opportunity arose to immerse herself in the Chinese culture, study the country’s language at a Chinese university and share her love for Jesus Christ with the local population.
“Early on, when I decided to go to China, I knew it would be challenging because of the difference in culture and religion, but I felt like that’s where I was supposed to be,” Scott said. “Even though it was hard and you don’t see many people pray to receive Christ, it gave me more motivation to be there and tell people about Jesus and share the gospel.”
She didn't know at the time that her journey to China would lead to her being on the front lines of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, ultimately cutting her time there short and resulting in her having to flee back to her home in Alabama.
Journey begins
As part of a group of nine students from the University of Alabama and two from Mississippi State, Scott embarked on her journey in late August. To protect the security of others, she asked that the sponsoring organization's name and certain other details not be used.
Living in an off-campus dorm with members of the group, she commuted on an electric moped to and from her college campus in a city of nearly 16.5 million people in southwest China about 1,000 miles from the nation's capital of Beijing. She took 15 hours per week of Chinese language courses, which she described as “some of the hardest classes I have ever taken in my life.”
In between her classes, she would take time to mingle with fellow students on campus, who were eager to speak with foreigners, particularly ones from the United States.
“The Chinese students I spoke with were enthralled by foreign students and took every chance they could get to practice their English with us. We were constantly asked to take selfies and share our stories with them.” According to Scott, their kindness was reminiscent of Southern hospitality, times 10.
Scott tried to learn as much about China as she could through her exposure to and conversations with the local people. She made sure to eat traditional Chinese food during each meal, which once even included a small taste of cow stomach. She also maintained close relationships with several female students on the campus.
“I tried to meet with as many people as I possibly could by inviting them to tea shops and dining areas around the city to chat. They enjoyed spending that time asking me questions about the United States, and I used it as a time to tell them about God’s abundant love.”
As United States citizens living in a foreign country ruled by a communist government, the group had to take precautions when it came to speaking with their Chinese counterparts. The threat of deportation was very real.
Asked if she ever worried about her privacy, Scott replied, “I never felt followed, but every time a policeman would walk into a tea shop where I was meeting with somebody, I would be extra cautious. It’s hard not to get scared, but it gets to a point where you just have to boldly walk in your faith and trust that the Lord will keep you safe through it all.”
VPNs, or virtual private networks, which allow users to create a secure private network that makes their online use virtually untraceable, were installed on each of the group’s electronic devices upon entering the country. This gave them full access to the same websites and media sources accessible by citizens of the United States, but members of the group did take the precaution of switching their devices to airplane mode during group prayer sessions.
COVID-19 emerges
After several months in China, Scott and her group were excited to take a preplanned trip to Bali, Indonesia, in mid-January.
“In the week leading up to our trip, I flagged an article from the United States media to my group about the emergence of a virus in Wuhan, China, only a 175-mile train ride away from where we had been living the past several months. We didn’t think much of it and simply dismissed it as just a headline, acting like it was normal because we were used to hearing about things like that happening pretty often around the country.”
Not thinking twice about it, the group filled their backpacks with some of their clothes and belongings, but left some valuable things behind, not knowing what lay ahead of them.
While in Bali, news of the virus’ spread continued to send shockwaves around the globe, and reality began to set in for the group that their time away from China might be extended beyond what they had initially planned. Fortunately for them, another preplanned conference in Chiang Mai, Thailand, was on the itinerary, which made for a smooth transition and allowed them to continue to monitor the situation from afar.
Turning a negative into a positive, Scott and her group were able to share their beliefs with 50 Thai students and witness five of those students officially pray to receive Christ, “Seeing college students being transformed by the gospel is something we as a team had been praying for since early August.”
By now, after spending several weeks in Thailand moving from location to location, it was early March and a higher-level staff member from her group cautioned that a return to China was unlikely.
“By then we had seen the virus spread from China and across southeast Asia, into Italy and throughout Europe as it quickly made its way into the United States,” she said, “I began to get texts from friends and family concerned about my safety and asking me to return back to the states.”
Scott’s mother, Amanda, watched closely from home as the events unfolded.
“I was very concerned that China would shut down its borders and Mary Ella would not be allowed to travel back to the United States," Amanda Scott said. "I know she was ready to return home, and her dad and I both wanted her here due to the uncertainties surrounding the virus. We were constantly monitoring her safety and staying in close contact.”
Mary Ella Scott was sad that she was unable to retrieve a scrapbook of pictures and letters her friends and family made for her before she left, which she had turned to during bouts of homesickness.
On March 13, Scott and her group were told the decision had been for them to return to the United States.
“I was ready to return home because I understood the severity of the situation by then and wanted to be back in Alabama with my family,” Scott said.
Tested after 4 flights
Plane tickets were purchased to fly back home, flying from Bangkok to Taiwan, Taiwan to Los Angeles, Los Angeles to Houston, and finally from Houston to Nashville.
“The customs checks at each airport were quicker than any I have ever experienced before, and all the terminals and flights were completely empty. Besides getting our foreheads checked for fever in Taiwan and being directed to another line, we were never again asked about our exposure to the virus or given any official directive to quarantine ourselves upon returning.”
The group did, however, make the decision to get tested once back in the states because of the high possibility of exposure to the virus during their trip home, which included five airports in three different countries that had reported cases. One member of the group tested positive for the virus, and was asymptomatic except for a slight headache. The other 10 members of the group, including Scott, tested negative for COVID-19.
Although never diagnosed, Scott did feel like there was a chance she had contracted the virus over Christmas break while in China, before they understood the severity of the situation, because she felt sicker than she ever had before. Chinese officials confirmed for the first time on Dec. 31 that they were treating dozens of cases in Wuhan.
Now back in the safety of her home in Decatur, Scott says she misses the friends she made in China and is sad she had to leave the country under those circumstances.
“I feel like my time in China was unfinished, but I have come to terms that that is OK, and I have realized that the Lord doesn’t need any of us there to work because he is still at work with or without us there. I hope we can get back in as a group, but I just don’t know if that is a reality at this time.”
She continues to keep in near daily contact via text messaging with one of her friends she had tea with several times in China and hopes to continue to be an outlet for her to share her thoughts and concerns.
When asked if she would like to return to China once fears of the virus subside, Scott said, “I loved everything about China. But since I am unable to return, I know others from my group that will make it back will continue to speak with the contacts I made while there. There was so much hope and possibility for change in some of their hearts and I know God will continue to pursue them.”
