The 17th annual Lucy and John Caddell Alzheimer’s Conference will take place Aug. 27 at Epic Church, 604 14th St. S.E., Decatur.
Hosted by the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, the all-day conference will feature Dr. Renee B. Harmon, Lynda Everman, Dr. Don Wendorf, Kim Kramer and Cynthia Wade-Harper.
Sessions focus on building a caregiving team, advocating for loved ones, caregiver empathy, managing behavioral challenges with dementia, and apathy, depression and anxiety in dementia patients.
The conference will start at 8 a.m. To register, visit mhainmc.net. Cost is $40 for individuals and $60 for professionals.
