Hanging next to the elevator at City Hall, an art piece depicting some of Decatur’s churches caught Frances D. Tate’s eye.
“It was beautiful, just beautiful, but then it hit me. There wasn’t a church on there that I knew,” the Decatur artist said. “I thought, ‘Something needs to be done about this. Someone needs to do something.’ That’s when I heard a small voice inside of me, which I know was God, say, ‘Why not you.’ ”
After three weeks of arguing with God, Tate set out on a mission to celebrate and spotlight the history and heritage of Old Town — one of Decatur’s oldest sections and one on the verge of being forgotten.
“How can you talk about a city when you don’t know anything about your foundation,” the 75-year-old Tate said. “My generation is the last generation that knows Old Town as it was during its heyday. When my generation goes, if we don’t do something now, nobody will remember Old Town, which played a huge role in, not only the city’s black history, but the city’s history, period.”
Spend some time with Tate and the stories of Old Town, once one of the city’s most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, come alive. She talks of the Elite Theatre, Decatur’s Candy Kitchen, the Scottsboro Boys Trial, George W. Garth, who ran a barber shop for 65 years, and Leo the lion, who lived next to Mike Naime’s store.
“Leo was our neighborhood lion. When he would get out of his cage, people would yell up the street, ‘Leo’s out,’ and we’d run in the house. When they’d get Leo back in the cage, we’d go back out,” Tate said with a laugh.
Each of her paintings, currently on display at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, triggers a memory of the Northwest Decatur neighborhood where, up to the mid-20th century, black-owned businesses, from clothing stores, meat markets and barber shops to movie theaters, funeral homes and medical offices, lined the streets.
The paintings depict First Missionary Baptist Church and the old King’s Memorial United Methodist Church, both designed by Wallace Rayfield, the architect behind Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church. There is the house of Dr. Willis J. Woods, who opened his home to black reporters during the Scottsboro Boys Trial. There is Daisy Nolen’s 1955 blue and white Chevrolet, which chauffeured the women of Old Town to lavish parties. There is the box car, where members of St. Paul's Methodist Episcopal worshipped after the church burned.
“Frances is passionate in her efforts to re-create the Old Town neighborhood and share its historical significance through her art in an effort to bridge Decatur’s past with the present,” said Peggy Allen Towns, a local historian, author and community advocate.
Old Town, which played a vital role in the black community’s political, cultural and educational scene, began disappearing 60 years ago when urban renewal resulted in the razing of many buildings.
“When I realized nobody was talking about the neighborhood and hardly anybody remembered it as it was, I knew I had to rebuild Old Town with art,” said Tate, who named her project Celebrating Early Old Town with Art. “I knew I had to paint every house, every grocery store, every business and every church.”
Over the past five years, Tate has spent thousands of hours creating hundreds of pieces featuring the people, places and streets of the Old Town of her childhood. The more Tate painted, the more she realized she didn’t know.
“As people gave me more photos of buildings to paint, I thought, ‘Look at all this history, some of this you don’t even know. You’ve got to learn,’ ” Tate said. “This project is not about me. It is about Old Town. I’m just the vessel God chose to use. I feel like God puts you in the place you need to be at the time you need to be there to fulfill your purpose. This, rebuilding Old Town, is my purpose.”
To create the watercolor paintings with pen and ink highlights, Tate, using one of her mother’s dippers, collects water from the Tennessee River.
“Old Town sits right on the river, so why not use Tennessee River water, it’s perfect. Our heritage and legacy flows down to us just like the Tennessee River flows,” said Tate, who collects near Leon Sheffield, a less populated part of the river. “I know people think I’m crazy, out there collecting water with my dipper. One little old man stopped me one time and said, ‘Ma’am, you can’t catch any fish like that.’ ”
Wylheme Ragland, a historian and retired United Methodist preacher, described Tate as determined, disciplined and dutiful.
“In my study of Old Town history, Frances is without peer regarding her commitment to use her Tennessee River water and paint to document each resident, business, church and school building, block by block,” Ragland said. “Her art has caused the city of Decatur to positively appreciate the power and prestige of Old Town and the Vine Street business district.”
Tate credited Ragland and Towns for researching Old Town and scouring the Morgan County Archives for images and photographs of the neighborhood.
For Towns, who grew up in Old Town, and shares the history of Decatur through her books, the artwork is personal.
“For the Old Town community, the art gives a sense of self, of who our neighborhood was — their pride, strength and resilience,” Towns said.
Since starting the project in 2015, Tate’s mission has expanded. Along with paintings of every structure in the neighborhood, Tate is collecting photographs of the people of Old Town and their oral histories.
Currently, the collection features more than 300 of Tate’s paintings and 600 photographs. Tate described the number as “a drop in the bucket.” The need to paint more, gather more photographs and collect more stories weighs heavily on Tate when she visits local schools.
“When I talk to children, I’m appalled that they do not know any black history, especially black history in Decatur. It breaks my heart,” Tate said. “Most of them never heard of the Scottsboro Boys Trial and have no clue about Old Town. That just means we’ve got to do more work. We’ve got to go to churches, schools, wherever we can find the kids and educate them. If we don’t, this history will be lost.”
The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., will display Tate’s art through March 21. An artist’s reception will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the arts center. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.
