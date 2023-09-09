A packed roster of music, theater and more awaits performing arts lovers of north Alabama this season. Taking the stage for this performing arts season, which unofficially begins in September, is country, classical, soul and jazz concerts, toe-tapping musicals and emotional plays.
Here’s a list of shows to catch this season.
Music
Decatur Park Concerts
Music will once again fill downtown Decatur as the Decatur Park Concerts series returns to Founders Park at Bank and Church streets on Monday. The second part of the 2023 season will feature the Southern rock and blues group Bimini Road on Monday, rock group 347 on Sept. 18, the Sophisticated Swingers on Sept. 25, the rock-soul combo Ray Sparks Band on Oct. 2, country group Blue Water Revival on Oct. 9, and Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean & Memphis on Oct. 16.
The concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be onsite. Admission is free.
C&J Concert Series
Under the direction of Granville Oldham, music instructor at Calhoun Community College, the first annual C&J (classical and jazz) Concert Series will kick off Sept. 24 at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The opening concert at 4 p.m. will celebrate music by Sergei Rachmaninoff and feature Joseph Fleetwood on piano.
Other concerts in the C&J series include a jazz concert featuring The Gus Arnold Trio with Gus Arnold on saxophone on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m., a jazz concert featuring The Newt Johnson Trio with Newt Johnson on piano on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m., and a classical concert featuring singers Kelsey Paquin, Gretchen Windt, William Hueholt and Oldham on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 at the door or $20 in advance for adults and $20 at the door or $15 in advance for students and seniors. Tickets available at candjconcertseries.brownpapertickets.com.
Orchestra Sul Ponticello
Expect to hear music from “Star Wars,” “Pink Panther,” “Harry Potter,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Superman” during Orchestra Sul Ponticello’s Pops Fallfest on Sept. 30. The 7 p.m. concert, under the direction of Viljar Weimann, founder of Orchestra Sul Ponticello, will take place at Southside Baptist Church, 709 Ninth St. S.E., Decatur.
Other concerts this season include the Joy of Christmas featuring George Fredric Handel’s "Messiah" on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., Classical Masterworks with "Peter and the Wolf" on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., and Quiet Moments on April 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $10 for students 13 and older, and free for ages 12 and younger.
Princess Theatre concerts
A range of artists, including Grammy Award winners and up-and-coming musicians, will play the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur.
Upcoming concerts include 10-time Blues Music Awards winner Ruthie Foster on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., country group The Wilder Blue on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., indie-rock group Sarah Shook & The disarmers on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., country and rap artist Kidd G on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., soul artist Allison Russell on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., rock-country band Exile, who sang the chart-topper “Kiss You All Over,” on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., gospel and blues group The McCrary Sisters on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Sam Bush on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Kayla Ray on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Grammy winner Pam Tillis Trio on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets vary. Visit princesstheatre.org for more information.
Theater
Bank Street Players
“On Golden Pond,” presented by the Bank Street Players, will be staged at the Princess Theatre on Oct. 13-15. The play follows an elderly man, who struggles with dementia, his beloved wife and the strained relationship with their daughter. For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.
The Bank Street Players’ season also will include “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” in January, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in April and “Matilda: The Musical” in July.
Dream Weavers
Dream Weavers’ season will begin with “A Christmas Spectacular” Dec. 1-3. The show will include holiday music, dancing and a Nativity. Dream Weavers also will present “Finding Nemo Jr.” on March 1-3 and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on July 12-14. For more information, visit facebook.com/dreamweaverstheatre.
Calhoun Theatre
A man-eating plant will take center stage in the horror-comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” presented by Calhoun Theatre on Oct. 12-15 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
College Street Players
The Hartselle-based College Street Players will stage “Murder on the Menu,” a dinner theater event on Nov. 9-11, “Charlie Brown Christmas” on Dec. 8-9, and “Peter Pan Jr.” on Feb. 21-24.
Athenian Players
“The Laramie Project,” the true story of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old college student who was beaten and left for dead for being gay, will be presented by The Athenian Players of Athens State University Nov. 16-19 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Festivals
Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention
The 56th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention at Athens State University will feature special guests Appalachian Road Show on Oct. 5, The Grascals on Oct. 6, and The Dan Tyminski Band on Oct. 7.
The convention also will feature music competitions in fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, harmonica, dobro, dulcimer, bluegrass band, old-time band and buck dancing.
River Clay
Check out creations from dozens of artists from across the United States during the River Clay Fine Arts Festival on Oct. 21-22 at Decatur’s City Hall lawn. Featured artists include sculptors, drawers, painters, photographers, jewelry makers, wood carvers, glass artists, metal workers and more.
Along with the artists’ market, the festival will feature artist demonstrations, music, children’s activities, student art exhibits and chalk artists. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Oct. 22. Weekend passes cost $5 for adults and are free for children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult.
The festival will kick off with River Clay Rendezvous, an arts patron preview party Oct. 20, 5-9 p.m. Tickets cost $60. For more information, visit riverclay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.