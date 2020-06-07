It’s not often that the world of entomology makes it into the headlines, but it happened recently when we heard reports of the Asian giant hornet making its way to our shores.
This hornet, which is native to the Asian continent, is said to kill up to 50 people per year and take down entire honeybee colonies in a matter of hours. Mother Nature sure hasn’t made things easy on us lately!
Well, the good news is that this hornet has not made it to Alabama. This fact has been confirmed by both the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry Pest Protection Unit and the Alabama Extension Plant Diagnostic Lab. In fact, there have been only a very few of these hornets actually found in North America. The confirmed cases, involving a small number of colonies, have been in Washington state and British Columbia.
These colonies of Asian giant hornets are difficult to find because they are located underground. In winter, all the hornets in the colony except the queen die. In the spring, each queen begins her colony anew. Scientists in Washington are using bait traps to lure the queens to their death this spring before they are able to begin laying brood. With quick and strategic action, they will hopefully be able to eradicate the existing hornets before they are able to multiply.
The Asian giant hornet is a huge potential threat to honeybees, our most widely used pollinator. They invade the hive and begin decapitating honeybees — the Asian giants are, like all hornets, meat-eating predators. They remove the bee’s thorax, which contains meaty flight muscles, to feed to the young hornet larva.
If they made it to Alabama, they would compound the problems that already weigh heavily on honeybees. Alabama’s beekeepers lost 33% of their honeybee colonies last year; our honeybees don’t need any more stressors.
There are many species of hunting hornets and large flying insects in Alabama that may be confused with the Asian giant hornet. The cicada killer wasp is an amazing and scarily large insect (about 1.5 inches long) that uses its large stinger to take down cicadas for dinner. The European hornet is another large hornet (about 1.5 inches long) that may be confused with the invasive Asian giant hornet.
While the Asian giant hornet has not been found in Alabama, at times you may be concerned about an insect you find on your property. The Morgan County Extension Office has horticulturists and entomologists on staff to help with identification that may be causing you concern. This is a free service to the community. You can bring a sample insect preserved in alcohol to the office or email high quality photos of insects to be identified.
While there are many things in our world to worry about right now, having Asian giant hornets in your backyard isn’t one of them. With luck, scientists working to eradicate them from the Washington state area will nip this problem in the bud. Here in Alabama, we encourage you to keep calm and garden on!
The Morgan County Extension Office (www.aces.edu) is located at 3120 Alabama 36 West, Hartselle.
