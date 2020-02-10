The Athens High School cheer team finished third during a national high school cheerleading championship competition in Orlando over the weekend.
The 30-person team coached by Nicole Stockman, Kristin Black and Paige Hicks participated in the super varsity division II at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championship.
Under the leadership of coach Chelsea Aderhold, Athens Middle School’s 28-person cheer team also competed in the event and finished 12th in the large junior high division.
