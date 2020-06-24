Fireworks will light up the sky above Athens this Fourth of July.
The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show will begin between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. at Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. Organizers recommended spectators find a parking spot by 8 p.m. and, due to concerns over the coronavirus, remain in their cars during the show. People who need to get out of their vehicles should wear masks and practice social distancing.
The drive-in fireworks display will be synchronized to music aired on 105.1 FM. No other activities will be associated with the show.
