The 23rd annual Back to School Jam, which organizers hope will place 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies into the hands of elementary, middle and high school students, will take place Aug. 2, 4-8 p.m., at Ingalls Harbor.
The celebration organized by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority also will include free food, games, water slides, bounce houses, entertainment, a dunking booth and more.
To donate supplies, contact 256-341-4690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.