Back to School Jam
Last year's Back to School Jam attracted more than 1,000 children and adults. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

The 23rd annual Back to School Jam, which organizers hope will place 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies into the hands of elementary, middle and high school students, will take place Aug. 2, 4-8 p.m., at Ingalls Harbor.

The celebration organized by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority also will include free food, games, water slides, bounce houses, entertainment, a dunking booth and more.

To donate supplies, contact 256-341-4690.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

