Last week, while looking through my archives for something completely unrelated, I came upon this picture I took in August at Brewer High School. This is one of those images one takes on a Friday night during football season but then forgets in the rush to photograph the game and make deadline. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered it and looked at it with fresh eyes, in the calm and quiet of the office, nine months after the fact.
Of course, I had photographed cheerleaders performing stunts many times before that day, but this image has some elements that make it special compared to the others. For starters, there’s a beautiful, warm light previous to the sunset. One can get that light in only a handful of football stadiums, and Brewer’s, because of its geographical orientation, is one of them.
Then, the different stages of the five girls falling, which a cheerleading stunt expert could even consider a lack of synchronization, produced a beautiful composition, similar to a wave in the ocean. This, photographically speaking, is much more pleasant than the perfectly straight line that we would see if all of them had fallen exactly at the same time.
And last, but not least, there’s “the moment.” The cheerleaders on top are neither far from the welcoming arms of their squad mates nor already in them. Some even appear to be hovering above fingertips. It’s that microsecond of anticipation of the unavoidable that would surely qualify for Henri Cartier-Bresson’s “decisive moment” category.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
