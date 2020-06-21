A good friend of mine, Emy Butler, came to mind when I needed to photograph businesses affected by the results of COVID-19. She is a barber who has a small spot within the Mel Taylor Salon in downtown Decatur. When I reached out to Emy, she immediately agreed to let me visit her as she prepared to accept customers back into her spot.
I began to work the room using the single window of available light to my advantage. It was afternoon light, so the sun was much lower and not overhead. As Emy created a new solution of Barbicide, a salon disinfectant, I could see my opportunity to highlight her face.
The directional sunlight hit her leg, becoming a reflector to bounce the light into her face. Sometimes there is a need for artificial light, but there is such a better payoff when you can work with the natural light you have been given.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
