Jeronimo Nisa\Decatur Daily

I had been following this white egret around Dry Branch, near Decatur City Cemetery, for quite some time one crisp morning in early fall. The light was good, the weather beautiful and I still had a few minutes before my next assignment, but every picture I took looked flat and dull. Yes, they were decent frames, but there was no spark in them. Since I was facing northwest and the sun was right behind me and straight on the bird, the white of its plumage was almost blending with the pale blue of the water.

