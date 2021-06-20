DL210620 behind the lens
Keith Bozeman kayaks in Flint Creek in late summer 2019. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Two summers ago, I photographed Keith Bozeman in Flint Creek for a story about the creek's canoe trail becoming part of the Alabama Scenic River Trail system. Besides being a fine nature photographer, he’s also an avid kayaker. In fact, he often uses his kayak to get pictures from the unique perspective that being in the water offers.

