DL210725 behind the lens
JERONIMO NISA

When I'm tasked with taking the portraits of those who have been named high school athletes of the year (“sportraits” we call them in photography jargon), I always try to do something special, a bit out of the ordinary, not for myself, but rather for the students and their families. I know they'll cherish the memories and the photograph that goes with them for years.

