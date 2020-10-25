BTL201025 behind the lens (WEB)
Buy Now
Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily

The other day I was thinking that 2020 might be the year during which I’ve had the most direct encounters with wildlife since I’ve been a newspaper photographer. This is partly because we have reduced access to events with people because of COVID-19, and I've had to seek out nature.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.