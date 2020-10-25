The other day I was thinking that 2020 might be the year during which I’ve had the most direct encounters with wildlife since I’ve been a newspaper photographer. This is partly because we have reduced access to events with people because of COVID-19, and I've had to seek out nature.
+1
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- City Cafe’, one of Decatur’s oldest restaurants, won’t reopen, owner says
- Skate Castle owner expects to reopen despite storm damage, foreclosure and pandemic
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council
- Jury rejects insanity defense, finds Decatur woman guilty of murder
- City Cafe’, one of Decatur’s oldest restaurants, won’t reopen
- 2 Lawrence schools going virtual due to COVID-19 issues
- Hartselle woman finished in top 10 at Mrs. United States
- Morgan success story: 400-employee Decatur-based firm began in Hartselle living room 20 years ago
- Trial opens for Decatur woman charged with husband's fatal shooting
- Decatur Daily sues for access to 911 transcripts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Doug Jones best choice for US Senate (22)
- Editorial: The Daily recommends Joe Biden for president (16)
- Ann McFeatters: What to expect from a Trump-packed Supreme Court (4)
- Decatur council planning 23 city-funded road projects in ‘21 (4)
- Bowling wins tight race to become first Decatur mayor reelected since 1992 (4)
- New director: ‘I was the reason they created DYS’ (3)
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council (3)
- Larry Kevin Lamar (3)
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur (2)
- Mayor quizzed about Decatur Housing Authority investigation (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.